WINNIPEG -- Thompson RCMP is investigating after a business was robbed on Monday.

RCMP said officers were called around 5:10 p.m. on Nov. 16 to a robbery at a business on Cree Road in Thompson.

Investigators said a man entered the store and went to the counter, asking for a 24 pack of beer.

The employee went to get the beer for the man and RCMP said at that time the man nodded to a second person outside, who then entered the store and went to the counter.

RCMP said the second person sprayed the employee with bear spray and both people ran off.

The employee was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP is describing the first suspect as a tall man, and he was wearing a black toque, black facemask, camouflage hoodie and a black jacket on top.

The second suspect is believed to be a woman, and RCMP said she was wearing a black facemask, black hoodie with red writing on the sleeves, grey sweat pants and white sneakers.

If anyone can identify the suspects, or have information on the incident, they are asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.