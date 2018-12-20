

CTV Winnipeg





Employees at one location of a Winnipeg restaurant chain that came under fire over working conditions have voted to unionize.

On Thursday workers from the Stella’s on Osborne Street voted to join UFCW Local 832, said a news release from the union.

“The credit for this organizing drive goes entirely to the employees at Stella’s, and those who started the Not My Stella’s campaign. It takes great courage to stand up to your employer and to call out inappropriate behaviour in the workplace, the strength these workers have shown is extraordinary,” Jeff Traeger, president of UFCW Local 832, was quoted as saying in the news release.

The local will represent 29 servers, dishwashers, cooks, hosts and baristas who work at the restaurant.

In November a campaign to highlight working conditions at the restaurant chain surfaced on Instagram to wide support, prompting Stella’s to take a number of steps, including a review of human resource policies.

On Saturday Stella’s owners said a second manager had been fired in the fallout of the campaign.