WINNIPEG -- Employees of a Manitoba business helped RCMP officers find the suspects in a large-scale theft by following a set of tracks that were left behind.

On Nov. 2, Mounties were notified of a break and enter at a business, located north of Beaver Creek on Provincial Road 234. During the theft, which is believed to have happened overnight, the suspects took two forklifts, a front-end loader, a flat deck trailer, a welder, as well as other tools and equipment.

When the employees discovered the break-in, police said they followed the tracks left by the suspects, which led the employees to a property about five kilometres north of the business.

The employees told this information to the RCMP officers, who went to the property and found many of the stolen items in plain view outside the home, including a forklift abandoned in a ditch.

Officers spoke with three adults at the scene, who were then arrested and taken into custody.

Winnipeg’s Blain Deruyck, 41, has been charged with four counts of possession of stolen property obtained by crime. He remains in custody.

A 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, were arrested and released for court scheduled on April 12, 2021. They are facing several charges of possession of stolen property obtained by crime.

None of the charges against any of the three people arrested have been tested in court.

“It’s imperative that the public report any suspicious activity to the police, and the sooner you report it, the better chance we have to reach a successful outcome,” said Staff Sgt. Rob Gray, detachment commander for the Gimli/Arborg RCMP detachment, in a news release.

“Although this outcome was positive, we remind everyone to not attempt to follow suspects or locate stolen items. Call the police immediately and allow officers to investigate. We do not want anyone to get hurt."

Mounties have recovered all the stolen property and continue to investigate.