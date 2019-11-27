WINNIPEG -- Shattered glass on a movie set, exploding lights in a hog barn, and a band saw blade in a welding shop all led to workplace accidents, according to the province. Now three Manitoba employers are paying thousands for the unsafe working conditions.

Three serious accidents are a stark reminder for employers to ensure their workplaces are safe and employees are properly trained, Manitoba Finance said after doling out over $100,000 in fines.

The first incident happened on Dec. 15, 2016 on the set of ‘Incident in a Ghost Land’, an Incident Productions Inc. movie being filmed in Manitoba. The crew was filming a scene in which a young actress was called to walk up to a glass door, fall on her knees, and pound the glass with both hands.

When the woman hit the door, the glass shattered and she fell through the broken glass. The province said she had serious lacerations to her face and neck.

The production company pleaded guilty to failing to ensure the safety of its employee and had to pay $40,000 in fines.

The second incident happened at the Border View Pork Ltd hog barn in Killarney, Man. on March 13, 2017. A worker was getting a room in the barn ready for a shipment of pigs, when he turned on the lights. The province said the lights exploded and the worker was burned extensively on his face, neck and torso.

The province said the employer did not tell Workplace Safety and Health, but the Worker’s Compensation Board of Manitoba informed it of the incident.

The pork company pleaded guilty to failing to adequately control the safety risk posed by propane lines, and not notifying Workplace Safety after the incident. It was fined $14,000, as well as $25,000 to be paid to the Workplace Health and Safety Public Education fund.

The province said money in this fund is used for public education on occupational safety and health.

The final incident happened on June 15, 2017 at Arne’s Welding Ltd. The province said a worker was using a band saw to cut pieces of metal. The worker reached into the cutting area with a brush to clear the cut pieces when blade caught the worker’s glove and pulled his hand in. The worker had a serious injury.

The welding company was fined $25,000 as well as $5,000 to go to the Public Education Fund, after pleading guilty to failing to make sure the machine was being operated to the manufacturer’s specifications.