

CTV Winnipeg





The votes have been counted and Manitobans have had their say: Empress Street has been named the province’s worst road for the second year in a row.

“Manitoba’s Worst Roads campaign is about uniting the public in sharing their views,” said president of CAA Manitoba Tim Scott in a news release.

“Even with construction taking place on Empress Street at this moment, voters identified it as the Worst Road once again.”

Over 2,700 people voted for more than 400 roads during CAA’s 2019 Manitoba’s Worst Roads campaign.

Out of the top ten worst roads identified in the poll, seven are in Winnipeg and three are rural roads:

Empress Street Provincial Trunk Highway 34 Saskatchewan Avenue Sherwin Road Archibald Street St. James Street Provincial Trunk Highway 23 Higgins Avenue Jubilee Avenue Provincial Trunk Highway 32

CAA said drivers’ biggest road complaints were potholes and crumbling pavement, followed by traffic congestion, with cyclists also citing potholes as well as poor cycling infrastructure. The campaign found pedestrians’ top grip is inadequate walking infrastructure.

“CAA will continue to bring the voice of Worst Roads voters to government and work with stakeholders on how to create infrastructure and transportation that we can all be proud of,” said Scott.