Empty Winnipeg hockey rink could become year-round farmers’ market

A long-vacant hockey rink in Winnipeg could soon find new life as a space for a year-round farmers’ market.

An item in the city’s planning and development committee agenda for June 27, proposes the public service department look at converting the empty Roland Michener Arena to a year-round farmers’ market.

The motion, brought forward by Coun. Russ Wyatt (Transcona), says the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the risk of global supply chain issues and the impact it could have on Winnipeg’s economy and food supply.

“A lot of our fresh food to this day still comes – if you go to the grocery store – from south of the border,” he said on Monday. “If we have another pandemic and if it's more severe or we don't have a vaccine, the Americans would not hesitate to shut the border down to fresh food coming north. We need to ensure we have local food security.”

Kristie Benyon is executive director of Direct Farm Manitoba, an organization that represents farmers’ markets and small farmers.

She said the possibility of a market in the arena is a benefit for producers and vendors.

“Having more opportunities for producers who have year-round produce, for a lot of our meat producers and vegetable producers, as well as these artisans that sell at farmers' markets and our bakers and makers, an opportunity like that would be great for them,” Benyon said, adding she is hoping to be consulted if the city moves forward.

Wyatt said the proposal includes a building assessment of the Roland Michener Arena, which was decommissioned by the city and declared surplus last year. If the building meets the needs, discussions on the conversion into a year-round market would begin.

Public works has 180 days to report back.