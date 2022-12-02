'End this ongoing genocide:' Indigenous advocates call for change after women killed
The arrest of a man accused of killing four women, all believed to be Indigenous, shows vulnerable women and girls are subject to dangerous outcomes if governments don't work together to end gender and race-based violence, Indigenous advocates say.
Several Indigenous groups are urging governments and other institutions in power to fulfil the 231 Calls for Justice outlined in the final report from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, released in 2019.
"The political will of all levels of government is required to end this ongoing genocide," the National Family and Survivors Circle said in a statement Friday.
The group said Indigenous women are disproportionate victims of violence in Canada due to "unchecked racism and misogyny."
Winnipeg police on Thursday charged Jeremy Skibicki, 35, with first-degree murder in the deaths of Morgan Harris, 39, Marcedes Myran, 26, and an unidentified woman. Their bodies have not been found.
Skibicki was taken into custody and charged May 18 with first-degree murder in the death of Rebecca Contois, 24. Her partial remains were found in a garbage bin near an apartment building and police later found the rest of her remains in a Winnipeg landfill.
Contois, Harris and Myran are First Nations and police said they believe the fourth victim is Indigenous as well.
Skibicki appeared briefly in court Friday, his head shaved and sporting a long beard. He kept his gaze forward as he walked by some family members and their supporters in the courtroom. Skibicki said "correct" when the judge said his name and asked him confirm his identity.
Skibicki did not enter a plea, but his lawyer said he maintains his innocence and a trial is likely some time away.
"We just received 10 terabytes today of disclosure and that's probably not all there is to it," Leonard Tailleur told reporters outside the courthouse.
The Crown is proceeding by direct indictment, which means there will be no preliminary hearing. Skibicki remains in jail.
The Native Women's Association of Canada said the deaths of the four women show more action is needed across the country.
"They explain why the government cannot just hold an inquiry and say 'job done.' The inquiry was just the first step. Now it is time for serious action," the association said in a written statement.
The national inquiry called the murders and disappearances of Indigenous women genocide in it's final report.
The federal government released its national action plan last year, on the second anniversary of the release of the final report, which some criticized because of its lack of devoted funding, timelines or measurable goals.
The Native Women's Association released its own report card on the government's progressearlier this year and found little progress had been achieved.
Grand Chief Cathy Merrick with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs echoed calls for the federal and provincial governments to work with police to implement the national inquiry's recommendations aimed at tackling root causes of violence against Indigenous women and girls.
"We must work together to honour the 231 Calls to Justice and act immediately," she said in a news release.
The family advocate for the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said First Nations women are being failed.
"We continue to witness the vulnerability of our unsheltered women," Cora Morgan said in statement.
"They feel their voices do not matter or their lives do not matter. Our women deserve more."
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller said the federal government is failing in its responsibility to protect Indigenous women and girls, despite allocating money toward the issue.
Miller said he was shocked to learn Winnipeg police charged Skibicki with killing the four women.
"It's a legacy of a devastating history that has reverberations today," he said. "No one can stand in front of you with confidence to say that this won't happen again, and I think that's kind of shameful."
Contois lived in Winnipeg and was a member of the O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation, also known as Crane River. Harris and Myran also lived in Winnipeg and were both members of Long Plain First Nation.
Police said Harris, Myran and Contois were killed in May. The unidentified victim is thought to have been killed on or about March 15. Police released a photo of a jacket similar to one she had been wearing.
Winnipeg has often been referred to as ground zero or the epicentre of the crisis of violence against Indigenous women and girls.
Miller said the federal government will continue to work to address some of the systemic issues that put Indigenous women in vulnerable situations, including reforming the child-welfare system and opening more shelters.
"The federal government has a responsibility, despite the investments that we've put in -- and they're significant," he said. "We are trailing in the face of a tragedy."
-- with files from Steve Lambert
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada-Palestine MP group to 'review' after accused 'Holocaust denier' attended event
A spokesman for the chair of an all-party parliamentary group says it is "carefully" reviewing how it handles events with outside events after a newspaper publisher accused of holding antisemitic views took part in a recent gathering.
Passenger killed when big wave hits Antarctic cruise ship
A U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise, authorities said.
Shooting survivor objects to firearm coalition's 'disrespectful' sales promotion
A mass shooting survivor and spokeswoman for gun-control group PolySeSouvient says it is 'incredibly disrespectful' for firearm rights advocates to invoke the group's name in a merchandise sale discount code.
BoC expected to end year off with one more rate increase, likely to pause hikes soon
The Bank of Canada is expected to conclude a historic year marked by high inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening with one more interest rate hike on Wednesday.
Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post
Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.
Four years after Meng Wanzhou's arrest, U.S. drops last remaining indictment
U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss bank fraud and other charges against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies whose 2018 arrest strained relations between the U.S. and China.
Stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths
The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online.
Emergencies Act hearings end with final words on transparency, accountability
After 300 hours of testimony, 9,000 exhibits and a few major revelations, the public portion of an investigation into the first-ever use of the Emergencies Act ended Friday with a deep dive into questions about government accountability and transparency.
Hockey Canada says over 900 cases of on-ice discrimination last season
Hockey Canada says there were more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination -- verbal taunts, insults and intimidation -- across all levels and age groups during the 2021-22 season.
Regina
-
Investigation into house explosion leads to discovery of criminal act, RPS asking for assistance
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for information or video that could assist in the investigation into a building explosion in the north central area on Nov. 13.
-
Fire still burning following southern Sask. train derailment
Part of a southern Saskatchewan highway remains closed one day after a fiery train derailment.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek 'persons of interest' in fatal shooting
A man died Thursday morning in Saskatoon following a shooting, according to police.
-
'We're going after the offenders': Sask. to suspend welfare benefits for 'serious' offenders with warrants
The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced legislation to suspend social assistance benefits to prolific violent offenders with active warrants, and to use information from the Ministry of Social Services to find those evading the law.
-
Saskatoon software developer creates Twitter alternative
With fears Twitter could crash, a Saskatoon software developer is creating a new platform.
Northern Ontario
-
Two plead guilty to manslaughter in Sudbury arson that killed thee people
On Friday afternoon at the Sudbury Courthouse, two men pled guilty in an arson case that killed three people in a townhouse on Bruce Avenue in April 2021.
-
Timmins, Ont., doctor faces more sex assault charges as five more people come forward
A Timmins doctor charged with sexual assault in July is facing several more charges after five more people came forward, police said Friday.
-
Malfunctioning automatic doors caused worker's death at northern Ont. mine
A Toronto-based mining company has been fined $300,000 for a workplace fatality that took place last year at Hemlo Mine near Marathon, Ont.
Edmonton
-
'It's just too cold': Edmonton peace officer warns about leaving pets outside, in vehicles
The weather outside is frightful, and as such, most drivers are leaving their pets at home. But Merlin and Louise Badry’s Goldendoodle Maggie is riding with her owners in style.
-
This group of friends dressed up as grannies and sat behind the Oilers bench
It was grannies' night behind the Edmonton Oilers bench at Rogers Place last Monday night. A group of friends from Whitecourt, Alta., attended the game against the Florida Panthers in grannies costumes and stayed in character all night.
-
Dozens of stolen vehicles, equipment recovered during warranted searches of Camrose-area properties: police
Some 100 stolen vehicles and pieces of equipment were found when Alberta police searched more than a dozen rural properties south of Edmonton in late November.
Toronto
-
Students walk out of Toronto school amid 'constant chaos,' violence
Students walked out of a Toronto high school they say has become the site of 'constant chaos' in which students detail deplorable conditions, teachers say it’s violent and parents are demanding action from the school board.
-
'Beat the odds': Group of 26 coworkers win big in Ontario lottery
A group of 26 coworkers from across Ontario have won big.
-
Tory uses strong mayor powers to appoint new city manager
Mayor John Tory has appointed Paul Johnson to be the new city manager using the new strong mayor powers granted to him by the province.
Calgary
-
AHS halts respite care at Rotary Flames House to address Alberta Children's Hospital struggle
Respite admissions at Rotary Flames House in Calgary will be paused and staff redeployed to help with the ongoing struggle at Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
Alcohol, speed considered factors in deadly Deerfoot crash: Calgary police
Police say charges are pending against a 29-year-old man.
-
Extreme cold weather breaks dozens of records across Alberta
A prolonged cold spell throughout Alberta has led to a whopping 36 new weather records for the coldest daytime high and coldest overnight low in communities throughout the province.
Montreal
-
Quebec judge rules police security plan to blame for fatal 2012 election night shooting
A Quebec judge has ordered Quebec provincial police and the Montreal police service to pay more than $290,000 in damages to four victims of the 2012 election night Metropolis shooting. Superior Court Justice Philippe Belanger laid the blame at the feet of the two police forces whose security plan had a 'major flaw' that a gunman took advantage of when he stormed the back of the building on Sept. 4, 2012.
-
Large fire engulfs Mont Gabriel Hotel in Laurentians; multiple fire departments respond
Firefighters from several municipalities were called to the scene of a large fire Friday at the Mont-Gabriel Hotel in Sainte-Adele, Que.
-
Quebec human rights commission forced to close nearly 200 cases after Mike Ward decision
Quebec's human rights commission was forced to close 194 discrimination complaints following the Supreme Court of Canada's Mike Ward decision, commission leaders revealed Friday while presenting their activity report for the year 2021-2022.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police report 'surge' in vehicle thefts from malls, grocery stores and recreation centre parking lots
Ottawa police are urging motorists to be vigilant while parking at shopping malls, grocery stores, and recreation and sporting venues this holiday season, following an increase in daylight vehicle thefts.
-
Police investigating threats to 'learning institution' in Ottawa's east end
Ottawa police say there was no threat to students of the public, following an investigation into "threats to a learning institution" in Ottawa's east end.
-
Levels of respiratory viruses circulating in Ottawa 'remain high', Ottawa Public Health warns
In its weekly "Respiratory Virus Snapshot, OPH says the wastewater viral signals show "moderate" levels of RSV and COVID-19, while the influenza levels are "high".
Atlantic
-
Two arrested after Fredericton-area shooting prompts emergency alert in N.B.
Two people are in custody after a shooting in the Fredericton area left two people injured and prompted police to issue an emergency alert in New Brunswick.
-
Moncton’s business community on preventing homelessness: ‘We have to start today’
Four organizations representing Greater Moncton’s business community held a press conference Friday calling for urgent action in regards to downtown safety and the homelessness situation.
-
Two charged, 122 tickets issued in connection with rowdy Dalhousie homecoming party
Two people are facing charges in connection with an unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming party that saw fires set, fireworks shot off and a person stabbed, in Halifax two months ago.
Kitchener
-
Body found inside burning construction trailer in Kitchener
Kitchener firefighters were called to put out flames at a construction trailer early Friday morning, and inside, they found a body.
-
Driver injured in crash with ION train in Uptown Waterloo
One person was taken to hospital after a car collided with an LRT train Friday afternoon in Uptown Waterloo.
-
House of Friendships to receive $1.6 M from province
House of Friendship in Waterloo Region is getting $1.6 million from the province as part of Ontario’s new Mental Health and Addictions strategy.
Vancouver
-
Early earthquake notification system passes the test in Tofino, national system set for 2024
A team of researchers on Vancouver Island had a big breakthrough after a smaller earthquake struck near the coast of Tofino last Friday.
-
369 in hospital with COVID-19 in belated B.C. weekly update
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 369 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province on Friday, up roughly 12 per cent from the previous week.
-
NEW
NEW | BC Ferries vessel drops anchor midway through sailing
BC Ferries says one of its largest vessels stalled midway between Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland Friday afternoon due to a mechanical issue.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | BC Ferries vessel drops anchor midway through sailing
BC Ferries says one of its largest vessels stalled midway between Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland Friday afternoon due to a mechanical issue.
-
Shooting threat prompts evacuation, heavy police response at University of Victoria
For the second time this week, a threat of a shooting found written in a women's bathroom has forced the evacuation of a Victoria-area school. Saanich and Oak Bay police descended on the University of Victoria campus Friday morning after a message was found written in a women's bathroom in the school's Cornett Building.
-
Heavy, wet snow and high winds forecast for Vancouver Island
Heavy snowfalls and high winds are once again in the forecast for much of Vancouver Island as Environment Canada issued a new round of weather warnings Friday. The weather office says up to 15 centimetres of wet snow could accumulate on much of the island.