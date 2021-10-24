Entertainment options for Halloween

Wiinnipeg -

As the year’s spookiest night quickly approaches, there are quite a few scary entertainment options leading up to, and on, the frightful-yet-fun night of Halloween.

Listed below are just a few of your options.

The Dalnavert Museum is hosting a slew of festive activities. They include a kid's scavenger hunt, a ghost walk where you explore the museum and an online horror experience. The museum says its Victorian architecture and artifacts make for the perfect Halloween venue.

The Manitoba Museum is getting a spooky makeover on October 30-31. There will be a scavenger hunt, an eerie planetarium show and, of course, some sweet treats. You can find tickets on the museum's website.

The Manitoba Children’s Museum will be hosting Halloween Hijinx, where kids are encouraged to dress up and create a spooktacular Halloween craft on October 30-31.

If you are looking for something a bit spookier head down to Heebie Jeebies. The 70,000 square foot Halloween attraction features four mazes. No costumes are allowed for visitors but you can expect fog, strobe lights and special effects and more than 100 costumed actors. The haunt is not recommended for people under the age of thirteen.

Calling all goblins, ghosts and superheros, Boo at the Zoo is back! Assiniboine Park Zoo will be hosting Halloween themed events all month. Transforming into a mystical fair, the zoo invites guests to explore the magical midway, riddle maze and more. The family-friendly event runs until Halloween Night.

The Bear Clan will be hosting a safe Halloween event at its den, located at 584 Selkirk Avenue, from 6-9 p.m. on Halloween night. Organizers invite community members to drop by for some treats and enjoy the spirit of Halloween.

There are a few options for strolling through haunted and forbidden forests. A Maze in Corn, Deer Meadow Farms and Boonstra Farm are all offering Halloween-themed mazes and attractions. Dates and times can be found on their websites.

As for trick-or-treating options for Halloween night itself, residential streets may be your best bet. CTV News contacted various Winnipeg malls and some responded saying there will be no trick or treating options for the little ones this year. They include Kildonan Place, Grant Park and Polo Park.

When it comes to rules for trick-or-treating, the province said you should do so with a small group only limited to members of the same household or a few close friends you normally have social interactions with.

When passing other candy collectors, the province said to maintain a two-metre distance from people outside of your group and take turns and wait until any group ahead is gone.

With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow and Kayla Rosen