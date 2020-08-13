WINNIPEG -- v> All tornado warnings in effect for parts of western Manitoba Thursday evening have ended.

Currently, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the following regions:

Municipality of Glenboro-South Cypress, including Treesbank;

Municipality of North Cypress-Langford, including Neepawa and Carberry;

Municipality of Oakland-Wawanesa, including Carroll; and

R.M. of Cornwallis west of Shilo, including Chater.

The city of Brandon was under the tornado warning at one point, but is now under a severe thunderstorm warning, along with the R.M. of Elton, including Forrest.

Earlier Thursday evening, residents and storm chasers captured video and photos of a tornado touching down near Alexander, Man.

The storm is eight kilometres west of Sprucewood.

A tornado warning was previously in effect for the R.M. of Wallace-Woodworth, including Virden, Elkhorn, and Kenton, as well as the Riverdale Municipality, including Rivers and Wheatland, along with the R.M. of Whitehead, including Alexander and Beresford. The warnings have since ended, but the regions are under severe thunderstorm watches.

Environment Canada meteorologists said people should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

People are advised to go to the lowest floor of a building and in a room that has no outside walls or windows.

If people are not able to able to make it into a structure, they are told to lie in a low spot and protect their heads from flying debris.

This warning comes after a tornado touched down just south of Virden on Friday, Aug. 7. That twister was categorized as an EF-2 and two people died in the incident.