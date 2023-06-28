Environment Canada investigating reports of two tornadoes potentially touching down in Manitoba

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is investigating reports that two separate tornadoes may have touched down in Manitoba Wednesday.

Speaking to CTV News Winnipeg, Natalie Hassell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with ECCC, confirmed the weather service is investigating, but noted nothing has been confirmed at this time.

The first potential twister was in the Venlawn area, while the second was in the Brookdale area.

Hassell added there is no damage to report at either location.

A photo shows storm clouds on June 28, 2023 while Dauphin was under a tornado watch. (Image source: Kathy Daley)

A trio of warnings were issued by ECCC Wednesday, with the latest happening at 2 p.m. for the RM of Dauphin, including Sifton and Valley River. At the time, ECCC said there was a severe thunderstorm in the area that could produce a tornado.

The warning has since been downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.

Two other warnings – one for the Gilbert Plains municipality, including Ashville, which was issued at 1 p.m., and one for the Municipality of North Cypress-Langford, including Neepawa and Carberry, which was issued at 1:30 p.m. – have also been downgraded.

Storm clouds are seen in Dauphin on June 28, 2023. (Image source: Denise Harrison)

This comes after a tornado watch was issued for most of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg.

The weather service issued the watch just before 11:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. The watch extends from the Saskatchewan border, including the Municipality of Two Borders, to the Ontario border and then up to the Lake St. Martin area.

Both Winnipeg and Brandon are included in the watches.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds and weak tornadoes in southern Manitoba this afternoon," ECCC said in the alert. "Hail to the size of golf balls and rainfall in excess of 50 mm are also possible."

ECCC said people should be prepared for severe weather and take cover if threatening weather appears.

The thunderstorms are expected to move into Ontario later in the evening.

Manitobans can stay up to date on all watches and warnings by looking at ECCC's alert page.