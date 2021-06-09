WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for parts of southern Manitoba on Wednesday, saying the weather conditions are favourable for “severe” thunderstorms.

According to the weather agency, these thunderstorms could cause torrential rainfall, damaging winds, and hail ranging in size from a nickel to a ping pong ball.

It notes the thunderstorm is between La Broquerie and Sandilands and is moving northeast at 20 km/h.

Environment Canada warns that if any threatening weather approaches, Manitobans need to take cover.

The weather agency is also reminding people that thunderstorms can cause tornadoes, and that lightning injures and kills Canadians every year. If Manitobans hear any thunder, they should go indoors.

A full list of the parts of Manitoba under thunderstorm warnings can be found online.

POWER OUTAGES

Manitoba Hydro said it has been dealing with outages caused by wind and rain.

The Crown corporation tweeted that 715 people in Altona were without power due to fallen trees, as well as a trampoline that blew onto the power lines. The power is now restored.

RAINFALL TOTALS

As of 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Environment Canada is reporting the following rainfall totals:

Pilot Mound – 30.2 mm;

Carman – 21.5 mm;

Swan River – 14.7 mm; and

Carberry – 12.2 mm.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.