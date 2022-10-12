Environment Canada warns severe wind gusts could cause injury, damage property

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a strong wind warning for portions of northern Manitoba.

The warning is in effect for Brochet and Tadoule Lake.

ECCC predicts northwesterly gusts could reach 90 kilometres per hour near noon Wednesday, as a low-pressure system begins to intensify in the area.

It said damage to buildings, like roof shingles and windows, is possible, and loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

The agency said winds are likely to diminish Thursday morning.

HIGH WINDS EXPECTED ON LAKE WINNIPEG, LAKE MANITOBA

Meantime, Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre warned that high winds developing Wednesday morning and lasting until late Friday could cause high-wind effects along the south basin of Lake Manitoba, as well as the shorelines near Gimli on the west and Victoria Beach on the east side of Lake Winnipeg.

The centre warns northwest winds could gust up to 70 kilometres per hour, and wave action could raise water levels by as much as five feet or more.

The province urges residents and property owners to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions.

A map outlining Manitoba's lake wind effect forecast can be found on the province's website.