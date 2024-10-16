EPC approves changes for vacant building fire fines, prices higher than first proposed
The mayor's inner circle has approved a new set of fines when vacant buildings are burned.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) recommended moving away from charging the full costs of fire because it was preventing a lot of empty houses from getting renovated.
While the executive policy committee (EPC) agreed to change the amounts, they're still higher than fire officials proposed.
Maria Suzuki is one of the landowners impacted by these fees. She had a vacant house that she was trying to renovate, but five fires thwarted those plans.
"We came to the scene, it was all burned. It looked like a garage was left," said Suzuki.
The bylaw charging vacant property owners the costs of fire fighting came into effect in March 2023, meaning Suzuki was fined $180,000.
That price tag meant she can't afford to rebuild.
"It was devastating."
The WFPS recommendation was to have set amounts between $5,000 and $20,000.
"We have to be cautious that the fee is not so high that it's going to disincentivize an individual," said the Chief of the WFPS Christian Schmidt.
EPC voted to change the bylaw but felt the fine amounts were not high enough to go after absentee owners.
"Dropping it all the way down to $5,000 I don't think gives the public confidence," said Coun. Evan Duncan.
Instead, EPC passed penalties of $10,000 for the first fire, $20,000 for the second, $30,000 for the third and $50,000 for the fourth.
"Most people who are in this business of flipping properties, renovating for rentals, are getting them done. It's the problematic ones that don't care about the neighbourhoods around them," said Duncan.
However, lawyer John Prystanski, who is representing four impacted property owners, including Suzuki, said the fines are punishing the wrong people.
"A vacant building does not cause its own fire. A person, for the most part, has to start it," said Prystanski.
The new charges are retroactive, meaning Suzuki will get a bit of a break. She is happy about that, but still feels this is unfair.
"I still think the focus here is on the vacant building property owner and not the cause of the fire," said Suzuki.
The new fine amounts still need final approval from city council.
Canada-India tensions spark travel concerns among members of Indian diaspora
As tensions escalate between India and Canada, some in the Indian diaspora say they're concerned about how the situation might affect travel between the two countries.
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
Shockwaves spread around the world Thursday at the death of Liam Payne, who shot to stardom as a member of British boy band One Direction and had to deal with intense global fame while still in his teens.
Investigation underway after employee found deceased in Cambridge, Ont. walk-in freezer
The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development is investigating after an employee was found deceased at a Cambridge grocery store.
U.S. long-range B-2 stealth bombers target underground bunkers of Yemen's Houthi rebels
The U.S. military unleashed B-2 stealth bombers to target underground bunkers used by Yemen’s Houthi rebels early Thursday, a major escalation in the American response to the rebels' attacks on Mideast shipping lanes that appeared to be a warning to Iran as well.
Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
JD Vance says 'no,' Trump did not lose the 2020 U.S. election
U.S. vice-presidential candidate JD Vance said "no," former U.S. president Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 election "by the words" the Ohio Republican would use, when asked Wednesday what message it sends to independent voters that he has not directly answered that question.
Group of Liberal MPs plan to verbally ask Trudeau to step down next week
Liberal MPs who have spent the last 10 days organizing to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step aside from the leadership of the Liberal party plan to plead their case directly to him at next Wednesday's caucus.
'It was scary': Costumed robbery caught on camera in Guelph, Ont.
Two people robbed an Ontario convenience store at knifepoint. One of them, police say, was wearing a Halloween costume.
Harris' interview with Fox News is marked by testy exchanges over immigration and more
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris engaged in a combative first interview with Fox News on Wednesday, sparring on immigration policy and shifting policy positions while asserting that if elected, she would not represent a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency.
