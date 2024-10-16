EPC approves changes for vacant building fire fines, prices higher than first proposed

The mayor's inner circle has approved a new set of fines when vacant buildings are burned.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) recommended moving away from charging the full costs of fire because it was preventing a lot of empty houses from getting renovated.

While the executive policy committee (EPC) agreed to change the amounts, they're still higher than fire officials proposed.

Maria Suzuki is one of the landowners impacted by these fees. She had a vacant house that she was trying to renovate, but five fires thwarted those plans.

"We came to the scene, it was all burned. It looked like a garage was left," said Suzuki.

The bylaw charging vacant property owners the costs of fire fighting came into effect in March 2023, meaning Suzuki was fined $180,000.

That price tag meant she can't afford to rebuild.

"It was devastating."

The WFPS recommendation was to have set amounts between $5,000 and $20,000.

"We have to be cautious that the fee is not so high that it's going to disincentivize an individual," said the Chief of the WFPS Christian Schmidt.

EPC voted to change the bylaw but felt the fine amounts were not high enough to go after absentee owners.

"Dropping it all the way down to $5,000 I don't think gives the public confidence," said Coun. Evan Duncan.

Instead, EPC passed penalties of $10,000 for the first fire, $20,000 for the second, $30,000 for the third and $50,000 for the fourth.

"Most people who are in this business of flipping properties, renovating for rentals, are getting them done. It's the problematic ones that don't care about the neighbourhoods around them," said Duncan.

However, lawyer John Prystanski, who is representing four impacted property owners, including Suzuki, said the fines are punishing the wrong people.

"A vacant building does not cause its own fire. A person, for the most part, has to start it," said Prystanski.

The new charges are retroactive, meaning Suzuki will get a bit of a break. She is happy about that, but still feels this is unfair.

"I still think the focus here is on the vacant building property owner and not the cause of the fire," said Suzuki.

The new fine amounts still need final approval from city council.