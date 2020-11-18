WINNIPEG -- Federal money could soon flow to five Winnipeg based organizations to build rapid housing for Winnipeg’s homeless during the pandemic.

The Mayor’s Executive Policy Committee approved $12.5 million to be shared between five groups: Siloam Mission, Salvation Army, Winnipeg Housing Rehabilitation Corporation, New Directions, and Shawenim Abinoojii.

A report to EPC says the money will be used to create 79 units.

The projects range in scope including programming and space set aside for women, families, and subsidized rental.

This report now moves to City Council for final approval.

The money is part of a $1 billion federal fund for rapid housing.