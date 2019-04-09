The mayor and his inner circle have voted to spend $40 million in federal gas tax cash on local streets and road safety.

Finance chair Scott Gillingham tabled a motion to spend $20 million on residential streets and bike paths this year.

The motion also calls for $2.5 million on road safety measures in 2019, which could include new crosswalks at problem intersections.

The rest of the funds would be used for local streets and bike paths next year.

This new directive replaces a similar one passed by the infrastructure committee last week.

City council has to vote on the plan. It's contingent on the federal budget passing.

The city says it cut almost all spending on residential roads this year due to a funding fight with the province.