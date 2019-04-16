The mayor's inner circle has approved a motion to make sure as much information as possible is released from an investigation into employee conduct.

Two weeks ago the city launched an internal probe after a private investigator alleged more than a dozen property inspectors were doing personal activities during work hours.

CAO Doug McNeil says dozens of people are being questioned and there could be repeat interviews done depending on what is learned.

The city said it expects the report to be complete in the coming weeks. The motion, authored by Coun. Janice Lukes, would see results made public within 30 days of the investigation's conclusion.

The group that hired the private investigator says it's willing to hand over evidence to the city if an independent third-party inquiry is called.

Mayor Brian Bowman says if group is not comfortable giving the city the information, the provincial ombudsman's office could be an option for the group to turn to for an independent probe.