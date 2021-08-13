WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is aware that emergency rooms and urgent care centres across the system are short-staffed.

“This issue is top-of-mind for the region and currently represents the most pressing operational issue for WRHA,” reads a statement from a WRHA spokesperson sent to CTV News Friday.

The statement also said there is difficulty in accessing hospital in-patient capacity which has resulted in longer wait times in recent weeks.

CTV News checked the wait times in the WRHA Friday afternoon, the last refresh happened at 12:15 p.m. The longest wait at that moment was 7.75 hours at Health Sciences Centre Adult Emergency. The wait at St. Boniface Hospital ER was 4 hours.

The WRHA spokesperson said it had to initiate an incident command structure for the ER/Urgent Care program on Wednesday. Health region officials have since met with ER doctors and other staff and another meeting is planned from both ER and medicine departments.

The spokesperson said, “The meeting will identify immediate actions that can be taken to expedite the flow of patients out of hospital and alleviate capacity issues for patients awaiting admission from emergency and urgent care units.”

According to the spokesperson, some hospital beds are COVID-recovered patients who are experiencing long stays in hospital. There are also COVID-related processes in place for patients needing to be admitted which include COVID testing, and staff that have been redeployed. Nurses have also left emergency and urgent departments in recent months to support the critical care program, COVID testing sites, and the vaccine campaign.

“We recognize that these are very difficult times for the nurses, physicians and other health care professionals at all our emergency departments and urgent care centres,” the statement reads. “This pandemic has been ongoing for a year and a half, and numerous necessary staff redeployments, changes in processes and protocols, and unusual demand on certain parts of the health system, have made matters even more challenging for our emergency and urgent care professionals.”

The spokesperson said staffing is being augmented by the use of agency nurses, overtime, and nurse educators filling occasional shifts, among other measures.

The spokesperson said ER and urgent care staff are experienced, skilled, hard-working, and dedicated people, and the WRHA thanks them for continuing to serve patients who need urgent and emergent care.

Doctors Manitoba also told CTV News Friday that physicians have raised concerns for months now about the shortage of nurses in ERs, ICUs, and operating rooms, which only contributes to increasing wait times in emergency rooms.

"Doctors are very concerned about increasing ER wait times at St. Boniface and other hospitals,” reads a statement from Doctors Manitoba. “Patients deserve to be seen in a timely manner, and should not face lengthy wait times.”

Patient safety incident reported at St. Boniface Hospital Aug. 10

The WRHA spokesperson also confirmed with CTV News that it has received a report of a patient safety event that happened in the post-triage area of the St. Boniface Hospital ER on Tuesday.

“The regional patient safety team is now reviewing this occurrence, including a determination of whether it meets critical incident criteria under provincial legislation,” reads the statement.”

The WRHA cannot provide public comment about the care or health history of any individual patient or specific occurrence related to any patient.

As of June 27, 2021, there were 103 active nursing positions in the St. Boniface Hospital Emergency Department, 76 filled and 27 vacant. That calculates to a vacancy rate of 26.2 per cent in the department. Of the 27 vacant positions, 17 were permanent and 10 were term positions. Recruitment efforts are underway.