

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





Emergency room wait times across the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority increased in January, with the exception of two hospitals.

The median wait time across all of the ERs was 1.87 hours in January 2019, which is up from 1.75 hours in December 2018.

The hospital that saw the most notable wait time increase between the two months was the Health Sciences Centre’s adult emergency department, which went from a median wait of 1.62 hours in December to 2.07 hours in January. This is a spike of 0.45 hours or 27 minutes.

The two hospitals that saw a decrease in median wait times over the two-month period were the HSC Children’s Hospital emergency department and Victoria.

While the spike is in line with the regular pattern of ER wait times increasing during flu season, year over year wait times are also up.

Data from the WRHA shows that the median wait time in January 2019 was 12 minutes longer compared to January 2018.

Year over year, the two hospitals that saw the most notable increases in median wait times were Health Sciences Centre’s adult emergency department and St. Boniface Hospital, while the HSC Children’s Hospital emergency department, Concordia Hospital and Grace Hospital all saw decreases.

The WRHA did note though, that since consolidation in April 2017 the average median wait time has improved by 21 minutes.

On Friday the WRHA will be providing more information on the increase in median wait times, as well as an update on the over-capacity bed situation.