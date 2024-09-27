Eriksson Ek gets five points as Wild whip Jets 8-5 in pre-season tilt

WINNIPEG
    Minnesota Wild defenseman Kyle Masters (73) passes the puck while Winnipeg Jets right wing Nikita Chibrikov (90) challenges during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bailey Hillesheim) Minnesota Wild defenseman Kyle Masters (73) passes the puck while Winnipeg Jets right wing Nikita Chibrikov (90) challenges during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bailey Hillesheim)
    Joel Eriksson Ek scored two goals and added three assists as the Minnesota Wild grounded the Winnipeg Jets 8-5 in NHL pre-season action on Friday.

    Kirikk Kaprizov had two power-play goals for the Wild, who scored seven goals in the second period to break open a tight game.

    Ben Jones, Mats Zuccarello, Liam Ohgren and Marat Khusnutdinov also scored for the Wild who got a 36-save performance from netminder Marc-Andre Fleury. Thirteen players had at least one point for the Wild in the lopsided win.

    Cole Perfetti, Mason Appleton, Nikita Chibrikov, Brayden Yager and Morgan Barron scored for the Jets, who had two power-play goals.

    The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and the Wild took an 8-2 lead into the final frame.

    Connor Hellebuyck allowed eight goals in two periods of play, stopping 21 of 29 shots. Thomas Milic stopped all six shots he faced in the final period.

     

    UP NEXT

       Jets: Host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

       Wild: Host the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.

