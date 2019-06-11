A judge has recommended that the Manitoba Government conduct an independent review of the medical unit at the Winnipeg Remand Centre in an inquest report into the in-custody death of Bradley Errol Greene.

Greene died May 1, 2016 after suffering two seizures in the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

He was restrained following his seizures and did not receive any seizure medication.

Judge Heather Pullan found a number of critical issues in the remand centre’s medical unit related to physician availability and accessibility, nurse training and staffing levels.

“There were significant challenges that would benefit from assessment by an outside expert eye with a view to making recommendations that would result in a more effective vehicle for inmate medical assessment and treatment,” Pullan wrote in the report released Tuesday which makes a total of 11 recommendations.

In a statement released by her lawyer Corey Shefman, Greene’s spouse Rochelle Pranteau said she hopes the recommendations are taken seriously so no one else suffers.

“I never want another family to go through what we had to,” said Pranteau.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen made no firm commitment Tuesday to adopt the recommendations. Cullen promised the formation of a working group made up of senior officials from Manitoba Justice to review the inquest report.

“I am confident this report will help us strengthen protocols and procedures so that we can prevent future in-custody deaths,” said Cullen.

Cullen noted the government has made changes since Greene’s death.

“We have developed a formalized internal review process that is carried out with in-custody deaths when they do occur,” said Cullen. “These improvements include ensuring that a physician is scheduled to attend the remand centre every day to review medications and that includes weekends.”

“We still recognize there is more work to do. We will continue to make improvements in terms of training our corrections staff and medical staff and corrections officers and invest in new technology to better monitor inmates.”

One of the recommendations calls on the government to further study transitioning health responsibility for inmates from Manitoba Corrections to Manitoba Health and come up with a transition plan.

Cullen said the justice department is continuing to work with Manitoba Health on medical operations at the remand centre.