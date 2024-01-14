Ersson helps Flyers put an end to Jets' streak with 2-0 win
The Winnipeg Jets knew that all good things have to come to an end.
That's what happened when Samuel Ersson made 35 saves and Cam Atkinson snapped a 26-game scoring drought with a two-goal performance to propel the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-0 victory over the league-leading Jets on Saturday.
The loss halted Winnipeg's franchise-record eight-game win streak and franchise-best 14-game point run.
"We kind of beat ourselves," Jets forward Nino Niederreiter said. "We gave them too many odd-man rushes. They capitalized on the couple mistakes that we did."
The Jets (28-10-4) still hold the best winning percentage in the league, but the Vancouver Canucks moved one point ahead of them in the standings. Winnipeg has a game in hand.
The end of the streaks didn't diminish the achievements.
"Obviously, we are very proud of what we did, but at the same time it is a long season," Niederreiter said.
"It's in the past. We've got to go out there on Monday, get a good work day and start again."
Ersson felt a bit of extra satisfaction knocking off the Jets.
"Obviously, we knew they were hot coming in and they had not let in a lot of goals this season so we knew we had to play a good road game and maybe not give up so much," Ersson said. "Great game for the guys and a huge two points for us."
The Flyers (23-14-6) have won four of their past five games and are on their first three-game win streak since mid-December.
Ersson, a 24-year-old Swedish rookie in his second season with Philadelphia, recorded his third shutout of the NHL season and fourth of his young career. He sports an 11-5-3 mark this season.
Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves for Winnipeg and had his goalie franchise-record 13-game point streak (11-1-2) end.
Flyers coach John Tortorella said the team seems to feed off Ersson.
"He looks big, he just looks so confident," Tortorella said. "He's got a mental presence about himself that you can just feel it.
"I think it's very important for a hockey team how they play off their goalie and I think he brings that for us."
Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi was robbed by Ersson a few times, but he wasn't giving the opposition netminder too much praise.
"I don't tip my hat to anybody," Vilardi said. "It's just we didn't score. You gotta find ways. You gotta get in front of the goalie, you gotta jab at pucks in front and keep battling."
Philadelphia was coming off an overtime victory against the Minnesota Wild Friday night and beat the Montreal Canadiens in a shootout on Wednesday.
Winnipeg has still only allowed two or fewer goals in a franchise-record 12 straight games and three or fewer goals in a franchise-best 32 consecutive games.
It was the second time this season the Jets have been shut out. It was also Winnipeg's first loss in regulation (11-1-3) to a team in the Eastern Conference this season.
The Jets went on the power play one minute in the game, but Philadelphia's netminder stopped three shots, including snapping his glove out to grab the puck after a Gabriel Vilardi shot.
Atkinson scored his ninth of the season when he redirected a Joel Farabee shot and the puck went under a surprised Hellebuyck at 14:47.
"Long time coming, longest in my career that I've gone without scoring," Atkinson said. "A little snake-bitten there, but just stuck with the process and tried to get to the areas where I've scored a lot of goals in this league. Found a way to get a couple tonight and it feels good."
Farabee has 18 points in his past 18 games, including six goals.
Atkinson notched his second goal of the match off a rebound during Philadelphia's first power play at 2:52 of the middle frame.
Ersson denied Vilardi and Morrissey late in the period. Winnipeg went on the power play with 1:11 left.
Ersson's highlights in the third included kicking out his skate to deflect the puck off the toe.
Winnipeg pulled Hellebuyck with 2:31 left and the Jets went on another power play with 1:15 remaining.
INJURY HITS
Jets leading scorer Mark Scheifele missed his first game of the season.
The top centre is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury after he skated off the ice on his own initiative early in the second period of Thursday's home win against Chicago.
The Flyers were missing veteran forward Sean Couturier because of a "minor" injury, while newly acquired defenceman Jamie Drysdale was ill.
Winnipeg forward Rasmus Kapari was back in action after missing the previous 26 games with a shoulder injury.
UP NEXT
Jets: Close out a four-game homestand Tuesday against the New York Islanders.
Flyers: Finish a three-game road trip Monday against the St. Louis Blues.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Extreme cold warnings cover Prairies, while other provinces battling chill, snow squalls
As of Sunday morning, the Prairies were swallowed in a sea of red on Environment Canada’s map of weather warnings, with Alberta and Saskatchewan completely covered in extreme cold warnings along with large patches of Manitoba.
15-year-old dead after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
Frederik X is proclaimed the new king of Denmark after his mother Queen Margrethe II abdicates
Denmark's prime minister proclaimed Frederik X as king on Sunday after his mother Queen Margrethe II formally signed her abdication, with massive crowds turning out to rejoice in the throne passing from a beloved monarch to her popular son.
Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, send lava flowing toward nearby settlement
A volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland, sending semi-molten rock spewing toward a nearby settlement for the second time in less than a month.
Fire from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians as the Israel-Hamas war rages for 100th day
Two civilians were killed in northern Israel on Sunday after an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit their home in a town near the border, raising new concerns of a second conflict erupting against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
North Korea launches suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile that can reach distant U.S. bases
North Korea fired a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said, two months after the North claimed to have tested engines for a new harder-to-detect missile capable of striking distant U.S. targets in the region.
Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown
Economists are forecasting Canada's inflation rate likely ticked up last month, but that isn't expected to set off alarm bells as long as underlying price pressures ease.
Albertans asked to conserve energy for 2 hours during electric grid alert
Albertans were asked for the second evening in a row on Saturday to limit their electricity usage to essential needs only.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Fire at Greenall High School prompts temporary closure
A fire that occurred on Saturday morning at Greenall High School has prompted a temporary closure.
-
As teachers' strike looms, Sask. government has no plans to change course
As a one-day strike looms, the head of the Saskatchewan government's bargaining committee says teachers are welcome to discuss issues such as class sizes and complexity, just not at the bargaining table.
-
Operations to resume at Weyburn hospital following evacuation
Operations will resume as normal on Saturday at the Weyburn General Hospital following investigation into a strong chemical odour that led to evacuation.
Saskatoon
-
As teachers' strike looms, Sask. government has no plans to change course
As a one-day strike looms, the head of the Saskatchewan government's bargaining committee says teachers are welcome to discuss issues such as class sizes and complexity, just not at the bargaining table.
-
Saskatchewan Rush game postponed due to weather conditions
The National Lacrosse League (NLL) has postponed Saturday night's game between the Saskatchewan Rush and the Philadelphia Wings due to extreme weather conditions.
-
Winning t-shirt design for Telemiracle chosen
The winner of a t-shirt design contest for Telemiracle was announced in Moose Jaw on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Poilievre rallies in northern Ont., shows interest in green energy projects instead of carbon tax
Over the course of three days, Poilievre is visiting Thunder Bay, Timmins, North Bay, Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie as part of his ‘Axe the Tax Northern Ontario Tour.’
-
Extreme cold warnings cover Prairies, while other provinces battling chill, snow squalls
As of Sunday morning, the Prairies were swallowed in a sea of red on Environment Canada’s map of weather warnings, with Alberta and Saskatchewan completely covered in extreme cold warnings along with large patches of Manitoba.
-
Sudbury's extreme cold alert extended
Organizations in Greater Sudbury that deal with people experiencing homelessness issued an extreme cold alert Saturday, which has been extended until Monday.
Edmonton
-
Bouchard scores in overtime as Edmonton Oilers beat Montreal Canadiens
An Evan Bouchard power-play rocket from the point at 2:01 of overtime extended the Edmonton Oilers' win streak to a franchise-record 10 games, as the visitors edged the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday night.
-
Edmonton riding Tiki wave of resurgence with 2 new spots
Edmonton may be in the grip of a deep freeze but it's sweltering inside two of the city's newest bars.
-
As bitter cold lingers across Alberta, Airdrie library opens its doors all night
In Airdrie, just north of Calgary, there is no 24-hour shelter where people can escape the frigid cold, so the public library decided to extend its hours.
Toronto
-
Ceiling collapse in Toronto building sends one to hospital: paramedics
A woman was transported to hospital early this morning after a structural collapse happened in her building in north Toronto.
-
Elderly man assaulted at shelter and sent to hospital in Toronto
An elderly man was taken to hospital following an assault that happened early Sunday morning at a COVID-19 isolation and recovery centre in northwest Toronto.
-
NHL releases all-star game jerseys in collaboration with Justin Bieber
The NHL and Adidas have teamed up with Justin Bieber to create a new collection of jerseys for the NHL all-star game in Toronto next month.
Calgary
-
As bitter cold lingers across Alberta, Airdrie library opens its doors all night
In Airdrie, just north of Calgary, there is no 24-hour shelter where people can escape the frigid cold, so the public library decided to extend its hours.
-
Extreme cold warnings cover Prairies, while other provinces battling chill, snow squalls
As of Sunday morning, the Prairies were swallowed in a sea of red on Environment Canada’s map of weather warnings, with Alberta and Saskatchewan completely covered in extreme cold warnings along with large patches of Manitoba.
-
4 passengers transported to hospital after vehicle collides with CTrain
Traffic and transit were held up in downtown Calgary Saturday night near the Kerby LRT Station.
Montreal
-
Man found dead in parked vehicle was Montreal's first homicide victim of 2024: police
The death of a man who was found lifeless in a parked vehicle Saturday morning marks Montreal's first homicide of 2024, police have confirmed.
-
15-year-old dead after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
-
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
Ottawa
-
After the snow, forecasters watch for cold snap in Ottawa
After a week of snowy weather, including two snowstorms, forecasters are turning their attention to the cold heading Ottawa's way.
-
Chlorine leak prompts evacuation at Ottawa wave pool
Ottawa Fire Services says a chlorine leak prompted an evacuation at the City of Ottawa-owned Splash Wave Pool on Ogilvie Road Sunday morning.
-
Two dead from snowshovelling-related cardiac arrest in Renfrew County
Renfrew County Paramedics say two people died Saturday, suffering cardiac arrests while shovelling after a major snowstorm swept the region.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Regional Police investigate stabbing on Cragg Avenue
Halifax Regional Police are investigating an alleged stabbing that occurred Sunday morning in the 2400 block area of Cragg Avenue.
-
N.S. man faces charges after stolen vehicle crash: RCMP
A 26-year-old man from Canning, N.S., faces charges after allegedly driving 84 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
-
'A system that has gotten out of control': Immigration minister to consider cap on international students in Canada
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says in the next few months he'll be looking at the possibility of putting a cap on the number of international students living in Canada, but he wouldn't say how great a reduction the government is planning on making.
Kitchener
-
Crash near Caledonia sends five people to hospital
Five people were transported to hospital Saturday night after a collision on Highway 54, northwest of Caledonia.
-
Firefighters put out flames at Burford apartment complex
A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Burford on Saturday night.
-
Family and friends gather for funeral of Six Nations, Ont. man killed in Miami
A funeral was held Saturday for Dylan Isaacs, the 30-year-old from Six Nations of the Grand River, who was shot and killed on Jan. 7 after travelling to Miami, Florida to see the Buffalo Bills play.
Vancouver
-
Hypothermia calls and playing on ice: Hazards during B.C. deep freeze
As British Columbia marks another day of frigid temperatures from an "entrenched" Arctic air mass, emergency calls for cold-related medical issues are soaring and parks officials are urging people to stay off of frozen waterways.
-
B.C.'s highest court dismisses hog farm protesters' appeal
B.C.'s highest court has dismissed an appeal from two activists convicted for their roles in a 2019 protest and occupation at an Abbotsford hog farm.
-
'It brings hope': How chicken eggs are helping UBC scientists fight childhood cancer
With every crack of a fertilized chicken egg, Dr. James Lim feels closer to helping save lives.
Vancouver Island
-
Hypothermia calls and playing on ice: Hazards during B.C. deep freeze
As British Columbia marks another day of frigid temperatures from an "entrenched" Arctic air mass, emergency calls for cold-related medical issues are soaring and parks officials are urging people to stay off of frozen waterways.
-
Man with 'hundreds of prior contacts' arrested for assaulting worker in Victoria, police say
Police in Victoria say they arrested a man for assaulting a grocery store employee with a shopping cart last week, and it was far from their first time arresting him.
-
Mobile sculpture inspires meaningful exhibit for street community artists
Tanya Bub started constructing her mobile sculpture after noticing that certain people were feeling unwelcome at her previous art gallery exhibits.