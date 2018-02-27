

CTV Winnipeg





Two inmates who left a minimum-security unit at Stony Mountain Institution were apprehended early Tuesday morning sleeping in an Osborne Village church after more than two days on the run.

William Hunter-Garrioch and Dale Jacob Gilchrist were identified by security staff at 1JustCity’s Just A Warm Sleep program at Augustine United Church.

Hunter-Garrioch is serving a 9-year sentence for attempted murder while Gilchrist is serving a 6-year sentence for armed robbery.

1JustCity said police apprehended the two men without incident.

“The escapees had entered during the regular intake hours, which are 10-11 pm, run by volunteers. They signed in under fake names and proceeded to sleep as everyone does, following the code of conduct for respect in the space,” 1JustCity said in a statement.

“Throughout the night, security on rounds just before 4 am confidently identified the two sleepers as the escapees and promptly notified police. Police arrived at 4 am and the arrests were made without incident. All of the other sleepers remained comfortable until the customary wake up time of 6:30 am.”

Hunter-Garrioch and Gilchrist were charged with being unlawfully at large and have been returned to Stony Mountain.

The two men had been assigned to a minimum security unit but their security status is now being reassessed.