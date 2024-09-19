WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Evacuation at Université de Saint-Boniface after suspicious item found on campus

    Winnipeg police respond to a suspicious item at Universite de Saint-Boniface on Sept. 19, 2024. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police respond to a suspicious item at Universite de Saint-Boniface on Sept. 19, 2024. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)
    A Winnipeg university was evacuated Thursday morning due to a suspicious item on campus.

    The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed its bomb unit responded to Université de Saint-Boniface at around 9:30 a.m. after the item was found.

    A police service spokesperson said the university was evacuated while officers investigated.

    The bomb unit declared the item safe following an investigation.

    A post on the university's website said the school remains closed for the day and classes are cancelled.

    Correction

    This is a corrected story. The university has since shared that classes are cancelled for the day.

