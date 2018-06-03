

CTV Winnipeg





After nearly two weeks residents of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation have been cleared to return to their homes after being evacuated for threats of a nearby wildfire.

The Canadian Red Cross confirmed that people started to return to their homes on Saturday, with the first group of people returning being the ones who left in their own vehicles.

More than 260 people made the trip back into town on Saturday out of the roughly 900 that were displaced.

The remaining residents are expected to being arriving via bus on Monday and through the rest of the week.

The evacuees have been staying in Brandon, The Pas and Swan River amidst the emergency notice.

The Canadian Red Cross said it will be assisting in the replacement of fridges and freezers for those in need. It also provided residents with gas cards and grocery cards.

The Canadian Red Cross is providing support through an agreement with the federal government.