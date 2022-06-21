Evacuation order for Betula Lake area ending: province

Evacuation order for Betula Lake area ending: province

On May 20, 2022, Manitoba Parks ordered the evacuation of Whiteshell Provincial Park’s Betula Lake area due to flooding in the area. Tuesday, the province said the evacuation order is set to end in the area. (Image Source: Province of Manitoba) On May 20, 2022, Manitoba Parks ordered the evacuation of Whiteshell Provincial Park’s Betula Lake area due to flooding in the area. Tuesday, the province said the evacuation order is set to end in the area. (Image Source: Province of Manitoba)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Don't have nukes? War in Ukraine may shape world's arsenals

Vulnerable countries will look to the lessons from Ukraine — especially whether Russia succeeds in swallowing big pieces of Ukraine while brandishing its nuclear arsenal to hold other nations at bay — as they consider keeping or pursuing nuclear weapons, security experts say.

South Korea successfully launches 1st homegrown space rocket

South Korea successfully launched its first homegrown space rocket on Tuesday, officials said, a triumph that boosted the country's growing space ambitions but also proved it has key technologies to build a space-based surveillance system and bigger missiles amid animosities with rival North Korea.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island