Evacuation order for Betula Lake area ending: province
The state of local emergency in Manitoba's Whiteshell Provincial Park due to flooding remains in effect, but the province says an evacuation order for the Betula Lake area is ending.
The province says it coincides with the reopening of Provincial Road 307 Tuesday at noon.
Traffic is restricted to cottagers, permanent residents, and clients of commercial operations at this time.
Lingering high water levels throughout the park mean the state of local emergency will be staying, and expires July 18th.
'They had done the impossible': Ukraine's secret, deadly helicopter rescue missions
A series of clandestine, against-the-odds, terrain-hugging, high-speed helicopter missions to reach the Azovstal defenders in March, April and May are being celebrated in Ukraine. Some ended in catastrophe; each grew progressively riskier as Russian air defence batteries caught on.
Transgender refugee feels like a 'criminal' as she awaits resettlement in Canada
A transgender, Syrian refugee says she feels like a 'criminal' while waiting to be resettled in Canada and wants the federal government to do more.
U.S. Capitol riot panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pushed
The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee is set to hear from the caretakers of American democracy — elections workers and local officials — who fended off Donald Trump's pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election, at times despite frightening personal attacks.
Don't have nukes? War in Ukraine may shape world's arsenals
Vulnerable countries will look to the lessons from Ukraine — especially whether Russia succeeds in swallowing big pieces of Ukraine while brandishing its nuclear arsenal to hold other nations at bay — as they consider keeping or pursuing nuclear weapons, security experts say.
Federal unit flags apparent Chinese campaign to sow doubt on return of 'two Michaels'
A federal unit that tracks foreign interference has identified what appeared to be a co-ordinated information campaign by Chinese state media outlets to control the domestic narrative around the return of the 'two Michaels' to Canada.
'It was all luck': Photographer captures SpaceX rocket shooting across Manitoba's skies
A photographer out camping in a Manitoba provincial park saw a spectacular sight as he gazed up into the stars – the launch of a SpaceX rocket shooting across the sky.
South Korea successfully launches 1st homegrown space rocket
South Korea successfully launched its first homegrown space rocket on Tuesday, officials said, a triumph that boosted the country's growing space ambitions but also proved it has key technologies to build a space-based surveillance system and bigger missiles amid animosities with rival North Korea.
Two arrested in fentanyl, cocaine trafficking case: Regina police
Two men were arrested in connection to a three-month investigation into drug trafficking by the Regina police Crime Reduction Team (CRT).
Search continues for teen reported missing in Sask. lake: RCMP
RCMP is continuing to search Buffalo Pound Lake for a teen who was reported missing on Friday after they were swept out into the water by wind and waves.
Former leader of Canadian Nationalist Party represents himself on first day of assault trial
Travis Patron, the former leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party, is representing himself during an assault trial happening at the Delta Hotel.
Saskatoon thunderstorm unleashes up to 75mm of rain in 1 hour
A highly localized thunderstorm was to blame for the deluge of water that put much of southern and eastern Saskatoon underwater Monday afternoon.
Saskatoon Lighthouse director used shelter funds for personal loans
An independent investigation has revealed an 'overarching culture' of mixing personal financial interests with those of one of Saskatoon's most high-profile non-profits.
-
Saskatchewan RCMP has released new details about a shooting Sunday in La Ronge that prompted a public safety alert.
Study finds where you live in Canada an indicator for skin cancer risk
Canadians living in southern and coastal parts of the country are at higher risk of developing a deadly form of skin cancer, according to a new study led by McGill University, which also found that rates of this type of cancer are also rising in Canada.
Why Ottawa is being asked to decriminalize small amounts of drugs
Many experts involved in researching substance use over the past decades have come to the conclusion over the last 20 to 30 years that using criminal penalties to dissuade people from using certain substances simply does not work.
EIA traffic ramping up with easing of vaccine requirements at Canadian airports
Officials at Edmonton International Airport (EIA) claim they are well staffed enough to avoid the kinds of delays seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport as COVID-19 rules are relaxed further.
Man suffers serious injures in Brampton shooting: police
A man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition in hospital after he was shot in a Brampton commercial plaza late on Monday night.
Ontario residential school survivors reflect on National Indigenous Peoples Day
National Indigenous Peoples Day is seen in a new light by some this year as the first since Ontario earmarked funding for residential school burial site investigations. The Progressive Conservatives promised last November to double a $10-million investment they had designated for such searches.
'It will be bumpy': Tourism set to take off after Canada's travel vaccine is dropped
Unvaccinated Canadians are allowed to travel on planes and trains once again. The federal COVD-19 vaccines are no longer in place for domestic travellers and Canadians heading to international destinations.
Federal plastics ban timeline brings opportunity for Calgary businesses
The federal government announced the timeline for its long-touted single use plastics ban Monday, giving businesses clear targets for replacing some products.
Edmonton Trail reopens after drive-by shooting
The scene has been cleared in northeast Calgary after rush hour traffic on Edmonton Trail was disrupted late Monday afternoon by a police investigation into a drive-by shooting.
Witnesses accuse Montreal police of excessive force during arrest of man, 75
A group of bystanders is accusing Montreal police of using excessive force in an incident captured on video over the weekend showing a 75-year-old man being taken away by officers.
A better solution to Bill 96? Fund English institutions to encourage French language, culture
It's no secret that Bill 96, Quebec's new French-language law, has created an abundance of turmoil in the province -- have it be among English-rights groups, health care professionals, educational experts and many others.
Quebec declares state of emergency, may increase aid after landslide in Saguenay
Quebec Premier François Legault says he is considering increasing aid to residents affected by a landslide in the La Baie sector of Saguenay.
Police watchdog clears Vancouver officers who fired non-lethal rounds at 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Vancouver police officers who fired non-lethal rounds at two protesters in Ottawa during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests.
NEW THIS MORNING | City poised to grant $665,000 to clean up former CTV Ottawa newsroom site
The city of Ottawa is poised to pay a developer nearly $665,000 to clean up the site of the former CTV Ottawa/CJOH building in the west end.
Here's the lineup for Ottawa's CityFolk music festival this year
Several big acts are set to play Ottawa' CityFolk music festival at Lansdowne Park this year.
N.S. man charged with murder in 2019 disappearance of Tony Walsh; remains found
A man has been charged with murder in the death of Peter Anthony Walsh, whose remains have been found nearly three years after he was reported missing in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
Videos of RCMP officers killing Nova Scotia mass shooter released
Videos of Nova Scotia RCMP officers fatally shooting the perpetrator of one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history have been released to the public.
RCMP struggled to promptly inform families in aftermath of N.S. mass shooting
The RCMP struggled to inform families promptly about the loss of their loved ones in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, with a single officer handling most cases amid an "astronomical" flow of information.
Brantford man dies after baseball bat attack
A 49-year-old Brantford man, who police said was hit in the head with a baseball bat, has died a little less than month after the initial attack.
Heat warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says southwestern Ontario could be in for a two-day heat event, with temperatures rising into the low to mid-30s.
Guelph couple moving into their trailer while waiting for apartment elevator repairs
A Guelph couple has moved out of their apartment, and into a trailer, while they wait for repairs to be completed on their apartment building's elevator. That's expected to take five to eight weeks.
'Chaos' and 'travel hell': YVR bracing for influx of travellers as vaccine mandate ends
Vancouver International Airport is making preparations for an influx of travellers as industry experts warn more delays, not fewer, will be the result of the suspended vaccine mandate requirement for air travel.
Residential school closures didn't end cycle of assimilation, says 'Millennium Scoop' survivor as lawsuit approved
The certification of a class-action lawsuit on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children who were taken from their families and placed in non-indigenous care gave Cheyenne Stonechild a long-awaited sense of validation.
Mosquito controllers are keeping a close eye on the Fraser River
The team that helps control the Lower Mainald's mosquito population is keeping a close eye on the Fraser River.
'Victoria is ahead of the game': Island groups praise Feds single-use plastic ban
The ban was announced Monday and is being celebrated on Vancouver Island, where many municipalities and businesses already have a head start.
Appeal hearing underway for B.C. father convicted of murdering daughters
An appeal hearing is underway for an Oak Bay, B.C., father who is seeking to overturn his convictions for the murders of his two young daughters on Christmas Day in 2017.
'I didn't believe it': Victoria man wins $1M lottery, plans to travel and save for home
A Victoria man says he was in disbelief after he won a $1-million lottery prize earlier this month.