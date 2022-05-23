Evacuation order issued, closures expanded in Whiteshell Provincial Park

The Province of Manitoba is advising of a mandatory evacuation order and expanding closures in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

Affected areas for the evacuation order and expanded closures run from the park's west entrance at the north end, eastward along Provincial Road (PR) 307 to where the road meets PR 309, the province said in a release issued late Sunday night.

Sylvia Lake, Eleanor Lake, Otter Falls, Barrier Bay and Nutimik Lake are all affected by the expanded closure, which includes the existing Betula Lake closure area announced on Friday.

"Rising water levels and rapidly evolving conditions are posing a significant risk to public safety. People are strongly urged to not enter the area or return to their properties, and for those already there, plan to leave at the earliest opportunity," reads the release.

North Whiteshell Park evacuation order

Both the evacuation order and expanded closure apply to all cottages, commercial areas, campgrounds, recreational areas, trails and beaches.

Timelines have been provided for the evacuation order and expanded closure and are as follows:

Tuesday, May 24, at 12p.m. - Manitoba Parks will finish preparatory activities (e.g. sand bagging operations) at Otter Falls

Tuesday, May 24, at 5p.m. - the expanded closure area will be iomplemented and all residents and park users will need to evacuate by this time.

All backcountry campsites in Whiteshell Provincial Park will also be closed immediately by the province.