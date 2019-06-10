

CTV Winnipeg





About 90 people who were evacuated from an Ontario First Nation at the beginning of June due to a wildfire close to the community will be heading home on Monday.

Over 420 people from Pikangikum First Nation have been staying in Winnipeg for the last week, with the Canadian Red Cross providing them with necessities such as residence and food.

Two flights are scheduled to take evacuees home on Monday, with the remainder of people set to head back to Pikangikum over the next few days.

Nearly 2,000 people in total were evacuated from the First Nation and brought to the Ontario communities of Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing and Timmins, as well as Winnipeg.

The fire began on May 27 and covered about 38 square kilometres.

- With files from The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca staff