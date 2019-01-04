

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- An overnight fire in Winnipeg has destroyed a house under construction and significantly damaged two neighbouring homes that were occupied.

Firefighters were called to the North End scene around 2:15 a.m. and had the flames under control about 90 minutes later.

Officials say residents of the two occupied houses got out safely, while people in two additional homes were asked to leave for precautionary reasons.

A total of 14 people were given temporary shelter in a transit bus.

Officials say the house under construction collapsed, while the roofs on the two neighbouring buildings also collapsed due to fire in their attics.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.