Events helping Winnipeggers protect themselves from identity theft and fraud

March is Fraud Prevention Month, and the Winnipeg Police Service is taking steps to protect people from identity theft and other types of fraud.

This coming week, Winnipeg police officers are holding two ‘Shred-It Events’ where people can safely shred their personal paper documents.

A Shred-It truck will be outside the Garden City Shopping Centre on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then outside CF Polo Park on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Members of the financial crimes unit will be at the events to answer any fraud-related questions.