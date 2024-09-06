Events in Manitoba this weekend

Here are some of the events taking place across Manitoba from Sept. 6 to 8, 2024.

Teddy Bears’ Picnic

September 8

Assiniboine Park

The Children’s Hospital Foundation community celebration returns with Dr. Goodbear, live music, family fun, and medical care for your favourite stuffed friend.

Pembina Valley Honey Garlic & Maple Syrup Festival

September 7

Manitou Fair Grounds

Celebrate the taste of the Pembina Valley with events for everyone, including live music, a farmer’s market, a soap box derby, and more.

Harvest Festival

September 7, 1 p.m.

Oak Lake Agricultural Grounds

The 3rd annual Harvest Festival features a farmers market and trade show, bouncy castles, a petting zoo, antique tractors, hay rides and more.

Double B Agricultural Festival

September 6-8

Beausejour

Three days of action including the Manitoba High School Rodeo and a Semi-Pro Rodeo, community parade, midway, and fireworks. Tickets required.

Manitoba Fibre Festival

September 6-7

Red River Exhibition Park

Connecting local fibre famers with the crafting community to learn new skills, exchange ideas, and spark collaborations. Tickets required.

Reunion Days

September 6-7

Pembina Threshermen's Museum, Stanley

A blast from the past with old-fashioned fun, hands-on activity stations and a petting zoo.

The Myriad Frolic

September 6-8

Malonton

A family-friendly celebration of music, movement and wellness. Tickets required.

Dalnavert Days

September 7-8

Dalnavert Museum

A free community celebration of the museum’s 50th anniversary with a maker's market, a concert on the veranda, and family-friendly activities throughout.

Heritage Day

September 8

Whitemouth Municipal Museum

The 45th event includes a full fun day of music, games, kiddie rides, a huge pirate ship bouncy, balloons, a threshing demonstration and more. People are encouraged to wear vintage clothing or costumes.

First Friday in The Exchange

September 6, 5 p.m.

Exchange District

Explore what Winnipeg’s Exchange District has to offer on the first Friday of each month.

Canada Life Free Sundays

September 8

WAG-Qaumajuq

Enjoy free admission to the galleries and more family fun on the second Sunday of every month.

Gossip in the Graveyard

September 7-8

Brandon Cemetery

Local actors share the personal stories of some of the Brandon Cemetery’s famous and infamous residents during a two-hour interactive walking tour. Tickets required.

Haunted Harbour Ghost Tours

August 30-September 1

Marine Museum of Manitoba, Selkirk

Board the boats to uncover tales from spirits of the past. Tickets required.

Smudge the Streets

September 7, 11 a.m.

125 Sherbrook St.

Join the Spence Neighbourhood Association and Resource Assistance for a parade, round dance, and Feast.

10th Annual Walk for Wildlife

September 7, 9:30 a.m.

St. Vital Park

Help raise money for the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre by walking a 5 km or 10 km route. Registration required.

Meow Mania

September 8, 11 a.m.

Deer Lodge Community Club

A purr-fect event for cat enthusiasts to shop for their favourite felines, meet some furry celebrities, or find a new friend.

Decoy Carving Showcase and Competition

September 7-8

FortWhyte Alive

Get up close with duck decoys and see how they perform.

Room to Grow Tall

September 6-October 18

Aceartinc., 206 Princess St.

Embrace the practice of slowness in this new art exhibition.

Winnipeg Design Festival

September 1-30

The festival features a full calendar of discussions, workshops, tours, installations, and more inspired by the David Bowie and Queen hit “Under Pressure.”

Selkirk Fire Open House

September 8, 10 a.m.

Selkirk Fire Hall, 200 Eaton Ave., Selkirk

Explore the Selkirk fire trucks and equipment, meet Sparky the Fire Dog, and enjoy a BBQ with family and friends.

Recovery Day

September 8, 11 a.m.

CN Festival Field, The Forks

Support and celebrate recovery from addiction and addiction-related problems with inspiring stories.

Banjo Bowl: Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs Saskatchewan Roughriders

September 7

Princess Auto Stadium

Come cheer on the Bombers as they take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in CFL football action.

September Dragon Boat Challenge

September 8

Manitoba Canoe & Kayak Center, 80 Churchill Dr.

Dragon Boats hit the water for a unique pursuit.

Bannock Bums Indigenous Comedy

September 6, 7 p.m.

West End Cultural Centre

Some of Winnipeg’s best Indigenous comedians bring laughter in support of the West End Resource Centre. Tickets required.

Nick Swardson

September 7, 8 p.m.

Club Regent Event Centre

Join Nick Swardson as he tackles some hard, but hilarious, issues. Tickets required.

Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls

September 8, 7 p.m.

Burton Cummings Theatre

Frank Turner is accompanied by his long-time band in support of his 10th studio album, Undefeated. Tickets required.

Gimli Harbour Concert

September 7, 6 p.m.

Gimli Harbour

Band: Free Ride

Enjoy live music with Lake Winnipeg as the backdrop.

Crocus Suncatch Sounds

September 6, 7 p.m.

Suncatch Plaza, Morden

Band: JP Lepage & Johnny ‘Piano’ Russell

Enjoy live music in the plaza.