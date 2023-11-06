Events in Manitoba to mark National Indigenous Veterans Day
National Indigenous Veterans Day is coming up on Wednesday, and it’s a day to recognize how Canada’s First Nations, Inuit, and Metis people have contributed to military service in our country.
To mark the occasion, several communities and organizations around the province are holding events and services.
The following is a list of some National Indigenous Veterans Day events taking place in Manitoba:
BROKENHEAD OJIBWAY NATION
Brokenhead Ojibway Nation is holding a service on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Private Tom Chief Memorial Hall. Everyone is welcome and a light lunch will be served after the ceremony.
CANADIAN MUSEUM FOR HUMAN RIGHTS
On Friday, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) is hosting a talk with Indigenous veteran Devin Beaudry at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
During this event, Beaudry will talk about what it was like being an Indigenous person in the Canadian Armed Forces.
Beaudry joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1978 and served for 35 years.
More about this event can be found online.
The museum is also offering free admission for veterans and military personnel from Nov. 7 to 12.
CSS MUSEUM
The Combat Service Support Museum is holding a National Indigenous Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Rotunda of the Neeginan Centre, located at 181 Higgins Ave.
The museum will also be open on Saturday, which is Remembrance Day, and the feature display is the Indigenous veterans display.
LONG PLAIN FIRST NATION
Long Plain First Nation is holding a pow-wow at the Keeshkeemaquah Conference and Gaming Centre on Wednesday. Registration begins at 11 a.m., with the grand entry at 1 p.m. everyone is welcome.
There will also be a flag-raising ceremony at the Long Plain First Nation Cenotaph. The event includes a flag raising at 11 a.m., a flyover at 11 a.m., and lunch at the Spirit Lodge.
UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA
The University of Manitoba is holding a light lunch and Indigenous Veterans Day presentation with Shauna Mulligan, a Métis PhD student and army reserve veteran, and Leo Baskatawang, an Anishinaabe scholar.
The event takes place on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 307 Tier Building. More information can be found online.
