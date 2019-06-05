

CTV Winnipeg





Transcona and the Exchange District will see road closures this weekend for two separate events.

The City of Winnipeg says the following roads will be closed to traffic between Thursday at 6 p.m. until Sunday at 11 p.m. for the Transcona Hi Neighbour Festival:

• Northbound and southbound Day Street between Victoria Avenue to Melrose Avenue;

• Northbound and southbound Bond Street between Victoria Avenue to Melrose Avenue;

• Eastbound and westbound Regent Avenue West between Winona Street to Kanata Street;

In the Exchange District, the city says King Street from McDermot Avenue to William Avenue will be closed to traffic from Friday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at noon for the 1919 Centennial Concert.

Pedestrian access on all roads will stay open.