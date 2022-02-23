'Everyone deserves a home': Advocates call for long-term housing as homeless struggle with cold
As brutally cold temperatures and mounting piles of snow pose serious safety concerns for Winnipeg’s unsheltered population, an advocate is calling for longer-term solutions to homelessness.
Steve Pachol has been without a home for almost a year now.
Thanks to a new shelter that opened back in December, he’s been able to escape the extreme cold at night.
"I certainly ain’t lacking. Food, I’m good. Clothing, I’m good. I got a bed under my butt and a roof over my head, so I’m doing good there," said Pachol, who was collecting change at a boulevard on Main Street.
But not all are handling the elements as well. Some people are either left without shelter or are using bus shelters as a temporary home.
End Homelessness Winnipeg said this winter has been a very dangerous one for the city’s unsheltered population.
"They are either at risk of frostbite or hypothermia due to the cold or at risk of, again, hypothermia or trench foot with the wet conditions and the heavy snow," said Kris Clemens, communications & community relations manager at End Homelessness Winnipeg.
According to Clemens, an increase in services and shelters like the one Pachol is using are helping to ensure everyone stays safe.
"We have lots of services and supports available for people and a lot of amenities in terms of overnight and drop-in spaces," said Clemens.
While the services are helpful in the short term, Clemens said they don’t fix the root causes of homelessness.
"What’s really lacking is a place to offer people that would give them a longer-range path to housing and safety," noted Clemens.
A sentiment echoed by Pachol.
"I try to find a place with a limited budget, and if you’re especially on EIA, there’s not a lot of places out there other than the hotels that are in this area," said Pachol. "Trying to find an apartment that’s, you know, is reasonably priced is pretty tough."
Moving forward, End Homelessness Winnipeg said all levels of government must work together in order to create more low-budget housing solutions.
Housing—that could help Pachol find his own place.
"There’s graffiti on a building over there that says, 'everyone deserves a home.' Now that I’ve been homeless for about a year now, well there’s nothing more truer than that," Pachol said.
When asked for comment, the mayor’s office said it’s encouraged by the mention of a strategy to address homelessness in the provincial speech from the throne.
CTV News also reached out to the province for comment but has not yet heard back.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
breaking | Russia's Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to 'consequences they have never seen.'
LIVE UPDATES | Latest on Russia-Ukraine crisis: Biden condemns Russia for 'unjustified attack'
The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting Wednesday night at the request of Ukraine, which says there is an immediate threat of a Russian invasion.
Putin's moves against Ukraine 'not rational,' says Canada's former ambassador
Canada's former ambassador to Ukraine says that country should prepare for a 'full spectrum' of aggression from Russia and President Vladimir Putin amid growing fears of an all-out invasion.
'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
'This is genius': Trump praises Putin's actions in Ukraine
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin announced it would recognize the breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent states.
Extreme cold strikes central Canada, Winnipeg seeing deaths amid frigid temperatures
As extreme cold weather warnings spread across parts of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Ontario, already deaths are following, with two people having been found out in the cold in Winnipeg this week.
Ontario terminates state of emergency put in place for trucker convoy protest
Ontario has terminated its state of emergency put in place to help end the truck convoy protest.
Canadian military got 360 phone calls asking them to protect trucker protesters from police
A pair of phone lines for the Canadian military received more than 300 phone calls over the weekend from convoy supporters urging the military to protect the protesters in Ottawa from police operations.
U.S. trucker convoy wants to give 'proverbial middle finger' to government: expert
The trucker protest that gripped downtown Ottawa for weeks has come to an end, but a similar convoy is just starting its journey across the U.S. to Washington, D.C.
Regina
-
'We’re driving blind': lack of COVID-19 case reporting leading to issues according to advocate groups
Saskatchewan is the only province in the country not providing COVID-19 data to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
'Every little bit helps': Sask. food banks feeling the effects of rising inflation
Food banks across Saskatchewan are experiencing an increase in demand and a decrease in food donations, a pattern many are saying is likely linked to rising grocery prices.
-
Sask. residents with ties to the Ukraine following Russian situation closely
About one in 10 Saskatchewan residents have family ties to the Ukraine, many are following the situation with Russia closely.
Saskatoon
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Suspect injured in police-involved shooting in Saskatoon
A man was injured in a police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Saskatoon.
-
These Sask. areas donated the most to the 'Freedom Convoy'
Residents from a central Saskatchewan postal code group donated $20,038 USD to the recent "Freedom Convoy" through crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.
-
Sask. babies will be screened for 4 more medical conditions
Newborn babies in Saskatchewan will be screened for four additional medical conditions, according to a news release from the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault continues dispute with carpenters union
The carpenters union launched a grievance against the City of Sault Ste. Marie following an amendment to the Ontario Labour Relations Act that allowed municipalities to open tenders with non-affiliated companies.
-
Fire marshal, Sudbury police investigate suspicious barber shop fire
Another suspicious fire is under investigation in Sudbury. Fire crews responded around midnight and responded to the blaze in a strip mall on Lasalle Boulevard after receiving a call from a passerby.
-
New mural at Laurentian University highlights inclusion
Students at Laurentian University are set to return to campus next week and when they do, a new mural will be on display at the university’s pride office.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations down as Alberta updates data for first time in 5 days
Hospitalization data is regularly revised to account for accuracy and reporting delays. Pending further revisions, Wednesday's count was the first time there were both fewer than 1,400 in hospital and 100 in intensive care units since Jan. 16.
-
'The commodification of education is never good': Concerns raised over charter schools in Alberta
Education advocates are concerned after the UCP government alluded to a planned expansion of charter schools in Tuesday’s throne speech.
-
Sohi defends controversial private council meeting with police commissioners
Edmonton city councillors met with members of its police commission for more than two hours Wednesday, but the public video feed was cut before the discussion started.
Toronto
-
Ontario terminates state of emergency put in place for trucker convoy protest
Ontario has terminated its state of emergency put in place to help end the truck convoy protest.
-
Ontario woman paid below minimum wage for months reaches $16,000 settlement with former employer
An Ontario worker who was paid below minimum wage for six months has received more than $16,000 in a settlement with her former employer following an investigation into her case.
-
New security system to be tested at Toronto Pearson and here's how it works
A new security portal will be tested at Toronto Pearson International Airport that will be able to identify threats without the traveller needing to remove any clothing or empty their pockets.
Calgary
-
Ukrainian Calgarians concerned for family as tensions rise and Alberta pledges $1 million to humanitarian aid
Alberta’s premier is committing $1 million to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to help with humanitarian aid for Ukrainian Citizens, as Russian troops appear poised to invade their country.
-
Broken trust: Tuel killing strains police- community relations
The weekend killing of Latjor Tuel sent a shockwave through Calgary's South Sudanese community.
-
Albertans lobby for harm reduction rethink as opioid crisis continues
Groups across the province are calling for policy changes as more and more Albertans die every day due to a toxic drug supply.
Montreal
-
Teachers' federation demands transparency from Quebec on school air quality data
The FAE says the weekly averages of CO2 readings include instructional days, inclement weather breaks, lunch and recess times, and include one hour per day before and after students arrive, calling into question the accuracy of the data.
-
Masks no longer mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers
Face mask will no longer be mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers or a two-metre distance between people.
-
breaking
breaking | Russia's Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians. In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian "regime."
Ottawa
-
'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
-
'Freedom Convoy' cost city of Ottawa $30 million: city manager
Ottawa's city manager says he anticipates the 'Freedom Convoy' protests about $30 million, and said the city will be seeking funding help from the provincial and federal governments.
-
Ottawa is redoing Valentine's Day on March 14 because of the convoy protest
Ottawa city council unanimously approved a motion to redo Valentine’s Day on March 14 this year, in the wake of the three-week Freedom Convoy protest that took over the city’s downtown.
Atlantic
-
'I truly believe that we are ready': N.S. to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on March 21
The Nova Scotia government is moving up its timeline for easing public health restrictions. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says, if the province continues to stay on its current course, all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be lifted on March 21.
-
P.E.I. to end COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announced Wednesday that the province will scrap its COVID-19 vaccine passport system on Monday.
-
'It's my hope… that people will prepare themselves': Inquiry into N.S. mass shooting hints at what's to come
The inquiry tasked with examining Nova Scotia’s tragic mass murder in April 2020 gave hints today at what is ahead as the Mass Casualty Commission plans to continue public proceedings on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Police called to WCDSB school to assist with 4-year-old student ‘in crisis’
A Waterloo region family is calling for the director of education at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board to resign after police were called to a school in November concerning their four-year-old child.
-
SIU investigating sudden death in Brantford
The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a sudden death in Brantford.
-
Potholes causing bumpy road conditions for Waterloo Region drivers
Pothole season appears to be in full swing, with many of them now scattered all over Waterloo Region roads.
Vancouver
-
Cool B.C. grandfather eats nachos, survives 5 days lost at sea
A B.C. man who spent five-and-a-half days trapped on a raft on the Caribbean Sea never doubted that he would survive.
-
B.C. to begin offering free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests for residents 70 and older
B.C. residents - particularly those ages 70 and older - will soon have far greater access to at-home rapid tests for COVID-19 than they had earlier on in the pandemic.
-
B.C. doctor who calls COVID-19 vaccine mandates 'slavery' under scrutiny of college
A family doctor from a small B.C. community is being investigated by his professional college over “misleading, incorrect or inflammatory” social media posts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver Island
-
'Simply refusing necessary housing': Province considering legislation to help fix capital region's housing crisis
It’s being seen as a shot across the bow of local municipalities. The province says not enough housing is being approved and built to keep up with demand.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, though one was confirmed elsewhere in B.C.
-
'Great news': Novavax vaccine coming to B.C., says top doctor
British Columbia's top doctor says she's thrilled that the Novavax vaccine will soon be available in B.C., offering residents another option for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.