'Everyone deserves a home': Advocates call for long-term housing as homeless struggle with cold

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

breaking

breaking | Russia's Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to 'consequences they have never seen.'

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near the Kremlin Wall during the national celebrations of the 'Defender of the Fatherland Day' in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island