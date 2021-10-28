Ex-Canadian Armed Forced reservist Patrik Mathews expected to be sentenced on Thursday

WINNIPEG -

A former Canadian Armed Forces reservist with alleged ties to a white supremacist group is expected to be sentenced in Maryland District Court.

Earlier in the year, Patrik Mathews, 28, pleaded guilty to four charges, including illegally transporting a firearm and obstruction of justice.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom wants the judge to apply a “terrorism enhancement” to Mathews’ sentence, saying his motives included attacking federal officials and facilities.

This enhancement is applied in cases where a crime is deemed to promote federal terrorism offences and would significantly increase the prison term. Prosecutors recommended that Mathews be sentenced to 25 years.

Mathews’ lawyer Joseph Balter said his client never intended to commit any acts of terrorism and should be sentenced to 33 months behind bars.

The FBI arrested Mathews and two American co-accused last year. Prosecutors argue that Mathews was working alongside a white supremacist group called The Base to start a civil war by killing on a large scale.

Mathews is a former combat engineer from Beausejour, Man.

- With files from The Canadian Press.