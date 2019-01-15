Miss Brown's cafe on William Avenue is a popular place for diners -- but is it a historic place? Not according to the building's owners.

"The Soudack building has absolutely no redeeming historical values which need to be saved," said representative Judy Hansen. "It's basically a strip mall."

City documents say the building lacks character defining elements, both inside and out. But the building was nominated for inclusion on the list of historical resources. Its owners oppose it being added. "What happens is, the owner owns the building, however the owner is not free to do what they need to, or want to do to the buildings," said Hansen.

But city councillor John Orlikow said there are rules governing many types of buildings, not just ones on the Historical Resources list.

"A person who owns a home can't just tear it down and put up an apartment block," said Orlikow. "There are zoning laws and criterias that we have all over the city. This is just one of them."

Orlikow chairs city council’s historical buildings and resources committee. He says owners have several opportunities throughout the process to voice objections, and the committee works with owners, especially when development is imminent.

"It's not set in stone," said Orlikow. "But again, it allows us as a city to retain some of those character elements that make Winnipeg so gorgeous."

CentreVenture has been working hard to do just that. The economic development agency has supported the re-development of dozens of heritage buildings, including the James Avenue Pumping Station.

"That was a building that sat vacant for over 30 years," said president and CEO Angela Mathieson. "So to get that building converted, tax increment financing was a really critical element."

However that tax increment financing and a previous city run heritage tax credit have expired for heritage projects.

"There's been a ton of success," said Mathieson. “And there has been support in the past, and we'd like to see some of that support continue if possible."

The heritage committee is set to meet Tuesday where it will vote on a new list of nominated buildings. It isn't the final word on the list however. The full city council has to vote on it, and owners can argue their case throughout the process.