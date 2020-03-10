WINNIPEG -- Exchange District businesses are speaking out about the city's new proposed budget after changes to parking in the area weren’t included.

"It's unfortunate they had a golden opportunity to help us out here and revitalize the core and they just didn't take it," said Obby Khan, owner of Shawarma Khan

After parking was increased by $1.50 per hour, 67 Exchange businesses signed a petition that was sent to city hall asking for help in November,

The businesses said the cost of parking and lack of spaces due to new dedicated bike lanes are impacting sales.

"We need people to come back to the core to keep the businesses alive so that we can flourish and grow the core. It’s very cyclical and we need that help and support right now. When I opened in 2014,15,16 , 17 we saw an increase in sales and then all of a sudden it went 17-18, 18-19, 19-20. What happened at that time? The bike lanes, active transportation right on McDermot and Bannatyne and the parking rate," said Khan.

In January, the city gave the Exchange District Biz $100,000 to come up with a plan to help area businesses struggling as a result of the parking rates and a loss of parking spaces.