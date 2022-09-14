Exclusive downtown parking plan for Winnipeg police heading to council for vote

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.

King Charles III: What are the nations under the Commonwealth?

As the U.K. welcomes a new monarch, several other nations under the Commonwealth are also welcoming a new leader to one of the world's oldest political associations. These nations in total make up 2.5 billion of the world’s population. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the 56 nations and additional territories under the monarchy.

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre, from lone wolf to leader of the pack

The Conservatives have tasked Pierre Poilievre with accomplishing something Andrew Scheer and Erin O’Toole couldn’t: holding a fractious party together while at the same time doing battle with Trudeau and, it appears, the media. Quite a tall order but Poilievre seems to have the first task largely accomplished. Now comes the hard part, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

  • Don't blame schools for high COVID rates among B.C. youth: provincial health officer

    British Columbia's provincial health officer says the findings of a study she co-authored showing children and youth have had the highest rates of COVID-19 in parts of the province should not be interpreted to suggest those infections occurred mostly in schools. Dr. Bonnie Henry has been criticized by some parents, advocacy groups and health-care professionals who say a major jump in infections occurred during the school year among children under age 10.

  • Missing man's vehicle found abandoned in Parksville, B.C.

    Mounties are searching for a 60-year-old man after his vehicle was found abandoned in Parksville, B.C. Oceanside RCMP say Ottavio Cutillo was last seen on Sept. 8 and was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 12, the same day his vehicle was discovered.

  • Vancouver Island charity delivers food-producing soil, plants to vulnerable people

    A garden program aimed at increasing food security for Vancouver Island’s vulnerable populations has wrapped up its third year of providing fresh, healthy and affordable food. FED Urban Agriculture, which runs the My FED Farm project, said in a release Wednesday that through its efforts this year it has added an additional 209 square metres of food-producing land.