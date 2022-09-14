Exclusive downtown parking plan for Winnipeg police heading to council for vote

The plan to give police officers exclusive access to an entire floor at the Millennium Library Parkade is getting a rough ride at Winnipeg City Hall.

Mayor Brian Bowman’s Executive Policy Committee (EPC) is deadlocked on the issue, voting in a 3-3 tie. This means the matter moves onto City Council for a final vote without a recommendation from EPC.

The proposal would see police personnel pay monthly rates of $275 for 264 parking spaces on a secured floor. In turn, the city would spend $200,000 on security upgrades needed and forgo an estimated $95,000 in lost revenue yearly from evening patrons for special events like hockey games and concerts.

If approved, this would settle a long-standing grievance by the police union alleging the city and the police service are in breach of their duties by not offering safe parking.

The deal is contingent on enough police service members buying in.

Mayor Bowman was one of the three committee members who voted against the solution. He says he doesn’t want to saddle taxpayers with any additional costs and says Chief Danny Smyth does not support the grievance.

“The union has taken a position in respect of this grievance that has not been supported by the Chief and the Winnipeg Police Service,” said Bowman.

Councillors were cautioned by the city’s administration, if this is not approved, the grievance remains active and an arbitrator could make any decision it wants, including awarding subsidized or even free parking for officers.

The police union has said for years its members are targeted going to and from the Downtown station.