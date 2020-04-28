WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is planning to slowly expand hours at its stores next month.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries confirmed some stores will begin offering expanded hours starting May 15, saying they’ve noticed other retailers are slowly increasing their hours of operation.

“We have noted that our customers' shopping patterns are shifting similarly,” the spokesperson said. “We are also mindful of the potential for increased store traffic as Manitobans prepare for summer.”

Starting on May 15, some Liquor Marts in Winnipeg will begin shifting their hours to 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, and 9 a.m to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said the new hours are still reduced from the regular operating hours for the time of year, and store hours will vary by location.

Updated hours can be viewed here.

“The new revised hours will help us ensure better physical distancing between individuals in our stores by providing longer shopping windows,” the spokesperson said.

“We remain confident in the enhanced COVID-19 cleaning and distancing measures that we have implemented over the last two months.”