A forensic expert told the jury at the Raymond Cormier trial none of the DNA he tested was a match for the accused.

Cormer, 55, has pleaded not guilty in the second degree murder of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.

Fontaine’s body was pulled from the Red River wrapped in a duvet cover in August 2014.

Dr. Amarjit Chahal testified Cormier was excluded as the source of hairs found on the duvet and samples from a truck.

The Crown has told the jury it believes the truck and duvet cover were used to dispose of the body.

A trace evidence expert also testified he couldn’t determine if fibres from blankets owned by Cormier matched samples from the duvet or the truck.

On Wednesday a pathologist told the trial the cause of death remains undetermined.