Expert tells Cormier trial no match in DNA taken from truck, duvet
Courtroom sketch of Raymond Cormier. (Source: Tom Andrich)
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 1:31PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, February 1, 2018 1:32PM CST
A forensic expert told the jury at the Raymond Cormier trial none of the DNA he tested was a match for the accused.
Cormer, 55, has pleaded not guilty in the second degree murder of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.
Fontaine’s body was pulled from the Red River wrapped in a duvet cover in August 2014.
Dr. Amarjit Chahal testified Cormier was excluded as the source of hairs found on the duvet and samples from a truck.
The Crown has told the jury it believes the truck and duvet cover were used to dispose of the body.
A trace evidence expert also testified he couldn’t determine if fibres from blankets owned by Cormier matched samples from the duvet or the truck.
On Wednesday a pathologist told the trial the cause of death remains undetermined.