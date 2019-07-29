

CTV News Winnipeg





Explicit language and a racist symbol were found spray painted on a trailer belonging to a youth sports team in Oakbank, Man.

The trailer, used to store equipment, sits on the athletic field of Springfield Middle School, but belongs to the Sunrise Coyotes – a community football organization.

Tom Walls, vice-president of the Sunrise Coyotes Football Club, says a parent from the team noticed the graffiti Sunday afternoon and contacted him.

Walls said he tried to remove the paint but had no success.

On Monday, the spray paint remained on the trailer.

“We have practice tomorrow, and we’re going to have kids as young as eight years old coming here,” said Walls. “We are going to try and avoid parents having to have that awkward conversation with them.”

Walls said the cost of having the graffiti removed is a big blow to the not-for-profit football club.

“Our margins are thin, and this is going to cost between five and six hundred dollars,” said Walls. “That could buy us three football helmets.”

Walls noted that a similar incident took place earlier this summer, but says overall the club’s experience has been a positive one.

“After six years, and 500 kids coming through this program, I can count on one hand the number of negative experiences we’ve had. Oakbank is a really great place,” said Walls.

Springfield police are investigating the incident.