'Explore your city on two wheels': Bike to Work Day returns to Winnipeg

You may see more people pedalling on your morning commute Tuesday as Bike to Work Day kicks off bright and early.

Bike to Work Day started in 2007 and organizers estimate 3,000-5,000 cyclists participate in the ride. The annual event encourages people to hop on their bicycles as a sustainable and healthy way to get around.

“We need to start moving in a direction of changing our transportation a little bit and getting more people out of cars,” Dave Elmore, Bike Week Winnipeg’s chairperson, told CTV Morning Live. “Get people using alternative forms – not just bicycles – but all other forms of transportation instead.”

To mark the occasion, Bike Week Winnipeg is hosting a group ride starting in Assiniboine Park at 6:30 a.m. There are also more than 75 pit stops set up throughout the city to entice riders with live music, giveaways, and snacks. Some pit stops even have bike mechanics on-site offering free tune-ups.

“It’s also an opportunity to stop and chat with people that are riding their bikes… and sort of build community,” Elmore said.

Elmore is retired, but said he used to bike to work every day regardless of the season.

“It all started off as a way to keep myself active when my first child was born,” Elmore explained. “It was a great way to get myself to work and actually wind down at the end of the day.”

The morning ride (and a plethora of pit stops) wraps up at 9 a.m. However, The Forks is hosting an all-day pit stop that runs until 2 p.m., and Good Neighbour Brewing Company is holding a post-work party starting at 4 p.m.

Bike to Work Day is part of Bike Week Winnipeg, which runs through Saturday. A full calendar of events is available online.

“There are all kinds of activities – explore your city on two wheels,” Elmore said. “Educate yourself a bit on what exists in terms of [cycling] infrastructure and routes. It’s also a great opportunity to connect with the cycling community.”

