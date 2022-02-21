Environment Canada is warning that Manitobans are about to experience a multi-day episode of freezing cold temperatures.

The weather agency has issued extreme cold warnings for most parts of the province, including Winnipeg, Brandon and Thompson. A full list of the warnings can be found online.

According to Environment Canada, the freezing temperatures are due to a “bitterly cold arctic air mass” that has moved into the province. This arctic air mass is expected to remain over Manitoba for several days.

Those in southern Manitoba should expect wind chill values of -40 to -45 throughout the week, while those in northern Manitoba can expect -45 to -55.

Environment Canada notes that temperatures will moderate during the day, but the extreme wind chills will return overnight for the next several nights.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk, especially young kids, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people who work or exercise outside, and people without proper shelter.

Manitobans are reminded to look out for cold-related symptoms, which include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Manitobans should also cover up because frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.