WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg said a major snow clearing operation will begin Thursday evening, after the upwards of 12 cm snow fell in parts of the city.

The city said an extended snow route parking ban will go into effect at midnight, meaning people won’t be able to park on snow routes between midnight and 7 a.m.

That’s two hours more than the annual snow route parking ban, which prohibits parking on snow routes between 2 and 7 a.m. between Dec. 1 and March 1.

During an extended snow route, people may receive a $100 ticket and a tow if they park in violation of the ban.

Snow routes are marked by signage, and the city said people can also go online to look up locations to see if they are on a snow route using its snow route map, an online address lookup tool, or the Know Your Zone app.

People can also contact 311 to check the status of streets.

The city said it will notify members of the public when the extended ban is lifted and the snow route hours return to 2 to 7 a.m.

You can also sign up for notifications about winter parking bans on the City of Winnipeg website.