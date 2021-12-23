Extra vigilance required during visits with Manitoba care home residents over Christmas

Heightened measures have been implemented at some Manitoba care homes over the holidays to keep residents and staff safe from the Omicron variant.

“We have to be really conscious of that, even though we’re trying to make it like a really cozy family gathering,” said Diane Schimnowski, whose 79-year-old partner Allan Witzke lives in Golden Links Lodge.

Visits at the care home, which suffered a deadly COVID-19 outbreak last year, are being further restricted beyond the vaccination, screening, masking and personal protective equipment requirements already in place for designated caregivers and general visitors.

While only designated caregivers like Schimnowski are allowed to visit at Golden Links over the holidays, she said the care home has granted permission to Witzke’s fully vaccinated family to take him off the site for a couple of hours on Christmas Day for a small family gathering.

Even though Witzke has been triple vaccinated, a social leave from Golden Links over Christmas comes with mandatory isolation requirements upon his return.

Not only that but families hoping to spend a few hours with their loved ones must follow provincial guidance that goes beyond the public health orders to protect everyone from the spread of the more contagious Omicron variant.

While it’s being discouraged, permission may be granted if families agree to follow the rules.

Witzke’s daughter Nicole Skiba, her husband, and two teenage daughters from Alberta rented a house for a gathering of six people.

“There’s nothing like getting together for the holidays in your own personal space and that’s what this is to provide,” Skiba said. “Our intention is just to bring him for a few hours and create some happy memories together and celebrate the holidays.”

The rules they have agreed to follow require all participants 12 and older to be fully vaccinated, practice physical distancing and wear masks when distancing isn’t possible. The family has taken rapid tests before the gathering and Witzke will have to be tested when he returns to the care home in addition to quarantining in his room for 14 days.

“It’s very important to me to stay safe and to not bring anything back to the nursing home, to not transmit anything back to any of the residents, and to keep every one, including him and us safe,” Skiba said. “They have said he is going to have to stay in quarantine whether he has COVID or not.”

Marcy-Lynn Larner, the CEO of Golden Links Lodge, said of 87 residents no more than 12 residents have been granted permission to leave the care home with their families and then return.

“We recognize as a facility and caregivers that connect with their family is everything,” Larner said. “And it’s Christmas, we want them to be able to see their family. We’re asking that they please be safe when they do it.”

With two outbreaks of COVID-19 at other care homes in Winnipeg, Larner said it’s crucial they follow the rules.

“We considered shutting the doors. Shutting the doors would be really difficult for the families and for the residents and given the high vaccination rate in our facility, this is why we went with this process,” Larner said.

The care home plans to have a Christmas dinner for residents not leaving with their families.

Larner said 100 per cent of staff members at Golden Links Lodge have been fully vaccinated, with some now triple vaccinated. The care home said of 87 residents, three are not vaccinated.

Shared Health said the visitation guidance Golden Links and other facilities are following is meant to minimize the risk to individual residents, others who live in the care home and staff.

“Visitation principles at personal care homes have sought to balance the need to mitigate spread of the virus within these sites with the need of residents to stay connected with loved ones,” the spokesperson said. “This extends to social leaves, which are typically popular amongst residents and their families during the holiday season.”

Visitation policies over the holidays may vary depending on the care home. Shared Health said that means some facilities may have additional restrictions in place, including any facility currently experiencing an outbreak.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority’s website shows there are currently two outbreaks at care homes in the city: Beacon Hill Lodge and West Park Manor.

Provincial data as of Dec. 23 at 12:30 p.m. show a total of 37 cases in outbreaks at five long-term care sites across Manitoba: Five cases at Salem Home in Winkler, 20 cases at the Manitoba Developmental Centre in Portage la Prairie, two cases at Lions Prairie Manor in Portage la Prairie, three cases at Holy Family Home in Winnipeg and seven cases at Beacon Hill Lodge in Winnipeg.

The WRHA said the outbreak at Holy Family Home was declared resolved as of Dec. 22.