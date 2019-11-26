WINNIPEG --– Portions of Winnipeg’s downtown street network will be temporarily closed today for the Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers' victory parade.

The parade begins at approximately noon at Hargrave Street and Portage Avenue and moves:

Eastbound on Portage Avenue from Hargrave Street to Main Street

South on Main Street to William Stephenson Way

William Stephenson Way to Israel Asper Way to The Forks

Temporary road closures will begin in the Downtown area at approximately 11 a.m. to accommodate the parade; reroutes will be in effect.

Of note, Hargrave Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to noon, and Portage Avenue will be completely closed from 11:30 a.m. to approximately 12:15 p.m.

The roads will reopen after the procession moves along the route.

Temporary parking restrictions will be in place. Pedestrian and emergency vehicle access will be maintained.

Winnipeg Transit will be re-routing buses operating in the vicinity during the parade.

For Transit re-route and schedule information, visit winnipegtransit.com or contact 311.