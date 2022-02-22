Extreme cold, dangerous driving conditions prompt closures of Manitoba schools
Some schools across Manitoba are closed on Tuesday due to the bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous driving conditions.
The following schools are closed on Feb. 22, 2022:
- Southwest Horizon School Division: Schools and division buildings are closed. Staff are assigned to work from home;
- Fort La Bosse School Division: Schools are closed and buses are not running;
- Brandon School Division: Buses will not be operating outside the city of Brandon. Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed.
These closures come as Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for many parts of the province.
According to the weather agency, a bitterly cold arctic air mass is bringing wind chill values of -45 to northern Manitoba on Tuesday morning, and -40 to -45 to southern Manitoba. Temperatures will somewhat moderate during the afternoon, but the extreme wind chills will return during the evening.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
House of Commons passes Emergencies Act motion after fractious debate
The House of Commons has passed a motion to approve extraordinary, time-limited measures in the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week in a bid to end blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings.
Ottawa judge expected to issue bail decision for protest leader Tamara Lich
An Ottawa judge is expected to decide today whether to grant bail to Tamara Lich, one of the leading organizers behind the protest against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government on Parliament Hill.
Kenney to announce plan to lift 'almost all' COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta by March 1
Premier Jason Kenney announced plans to move forward with the lifting of almost all COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta by early next week.
'You can't just look at the raw data': Unvaccinated patients dying from COVID-19 at higher rates in several provinces
As more of Canada's population becomes vaccinated, several provinces are seeing that COVID-19-related hospitalizations are made up of a large number of vaccinated patients. The same trend also appears when analyzing COVID-19-related deaths.
OPINION | Don Martin: An emergency about nothing as tow trucks become the excuse to act
Pressed hard for an Emergencies Act justification with the protests gone, border blockades down and convoy leaders in custody, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reached deep into his leadership vacuum for rationalizations, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Queen Elizabeth II cancels virtual meeting as mild COVID-19 symptoms persist
Queen Elizabeth II will miss a planned virtual engagement on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said.
Western leaders allege Russia sending troops to east Ukraine
Western leaders said Tuesday that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin's recognized their independence — but some indicated it was not yet the long-feared full-fledged invasion as confusion reigned in the region.
Emergency situation 'not over' PM Trudeau says after police crackdown in the capital
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government does not intend to keep the Emergencies Act in effect 'a single day longer' than its required, but right now, concerns remain that protesters and trucks could be repositioning to return to the nation's capital.
RCMP says it did not provide names of convoy donors to financial institutions
The RCMP said Monday that it has not provided banks a list of donors who contributed to the 'Freedom Convoy' fundraising efforts, rather the intelligence they provided to financial institutions included the identities of 'influencers in the illegal protest' and owners and drivers of vehicles who did not leave the protest zone.
Regina
-
Legal action against use of Emergencies Act 'under consideration' by Sask. government
The Government of Saskatchewan is considering taking legal action against the federal government for its use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Environment Canada issues cold warning for majority of Sask.
Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning Monday afternoon for the vast majority of Saskatchewan.
-
Raising dollars in the desert: Snowbirds put new spin on 2022 Snowarama
Most Snowarama riders bundle up for the nine day snowmobile ride, but one group traded their snowsuits for sunscreen this year.
Saskatoon
-
Removal of COVID-19 restrictions brings both excitement and concern: Sask. Teachers' Federation
The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers‘ Federation says the lifting of the proof of vaccination policy makes staffing easier for school divisions.
-
How Saskatchewan's Team Flasch found redemption on the way to the 2022 Brier
Saskatchewan will have a new representative when the stones are thrown at the Brier in Lethbridge, Alta. on March 4.
-
Some Circle Drive lanes closed Tuesday for SaskPower work
Saskatoon drivers will have to navigate some lane closures on Circle Drive on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
The Sudbury Five are back on the court after nearly two years
Energy was high at Sudbury Arena on Monday as the Sudbury Five was back on the court.
-
Sault's bushplane centre awakens from pandemic slumber
The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie is looking ahead to a busy year.
-
Timmins rolls out the red carpet for film crew shooting werewolf movie
The Archie Dillon Sportsplex in Timmins was a movie set on Family Day. A crew of about 40 people set up in bitterly cold weather to shoot outdoor scenes for a movie about a werewolf.
Edmonton
-
Auto security expert explains how thieves are stealing Ford F-150s in Edmonton, and why
After more than a dozen Ford F-150s were stolen in Edmonton this past weekend, a vehicle security expert explained to CTV News Edmonton how thieves are stealing the pickup trucks and what they're doing with them.
-
Alberta finance minister to wear same boots as last year on budget day
On budget day this week, Alberta's finance minister will wear the same pair of cowboy boots he wore last year while tabling the fiscal plan for the province.
-
House of Commons passes Emergencies Act motion after fractious debate
The House of Commons has passed a motion to approve extraordinary, time-limited measures in the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week in a bid to end blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings.
Toronto
-
Ontario MPPs return to Queen’s Park. Here are 4 things to watch pre-election
Ontario’s politicians are set to return to Queen’s Park for the final legislative sitting before the Spring election, which could likely serve as a preview for their upcoming election campaigns.
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | What one GTA hospital is doing to help treat the most vulnerable COVID-19 patients
For those especially vulnerable to COVID-19, new antiviral and antibody treatments can make a real difference in alleviating the most severe symptoms associated with the disease.
-
Toronto Liberal MP mused voting against Emergencies Act
In a thoughtful address to Parliament, in advance of a vote by Members of Parliament (MP) on whether to keep the Emergencies Act in force, a Toronto MP argued to the brink of breaking with fellow Liberals about voting down the measure.
Calgary
-
Kenney to announce plan to lift 'almost all' COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta by March 1
Premier Jason Kenney announced plans to move forward with the lifting of almost all COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta by early next week.
-
House of Commons passes Emergencies Act motion after fractious debate
The House of Commons has passed a motion to approve extraordinary, time-limited measures in the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week in a bid to end blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings.
-
Calgary Ukrainian community fears for friends and family as Russian invasion looms
At her home in northwest Calgary, Oxana Dawid flips the channels, monitoring events unfolding in Ukraine.
Montreal
-
'One of a kind' Robert Silverman, who reimagined Montreal for cyclists, dies at 88
In life, Robert Silverman was known as an eccentric, even as someone who played the clown. But he's being remembered as a visionary who changed life for millions of Montrealers. Silverman died Sunday at 88.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Freezing rain, more snow expected for southwestern Quebec this week
As the City of Montreal launches its fourth snow clearing operation of the season, southwestern Quebec is bracing for more messy weather this week.
-
More COVID-19 public health restrictions lifted in Quebec
More COVID-19 public health restrictions are being lifted in Quebec, including all retail establishments reopening at 100 per cent capacity.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Downtown Ottawa starts to reopen
Businesses in downtown Ottawa are reopening their doors again now that the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, which turned into a three-week occupation, has been pushed out of the city.
-
House of Commons passes Emergencies Act motion after fractious debate
The House of Commons has passed a motion to approve extraordinary, time-limited measures in the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week in a bid to end blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings.
-
Secure area in Ottawa shrinks as police maintain presence following removal of 'Freedom Convoy'
Police say the 'secure area' in downtown Ottawa has shrunk following the removal of the 'Freedom Convoy' protesters who had occupied city streets for three weeks.
Atlantic
-
Investigation into N.S. house fire that killed woman, 3 children continues; autopsies complete
The investigation continues into the cause of a fatal fire that claimed the lives of four people – one woman and three children – in Auburndale, N.S.
-
"They just want the truth": N.S. Mass Casualty Commission starts public proceedings
After delays, changes, and criticism, the public inquiry into the mass killings in Nova Scotia is set to begin Tuesday.
-
House of Commons passes Emergencies Act motion after fractious debate
The House of Commons has passed a motion to approve extraordinary, time-limited measures in the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week in a bid to end blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings.
Kitchener
-
17-year-old wanted on first-degree murder charge in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo regional police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted on first-degree murder charges after a man was shot and killed in Cambridge on Sunday night.
-
New nature school aims to reconnect kids with the great outdoors
Kendra Martin worked as a teacher for 25 years, but says being outdoors and with nature is her passion. Now she's found a way to combine both.
-
Up to 25 mm of rain expected in southern Ontario through Tuesday
Significant rainfall is on the way in Waterloo Region and Wellington County with Environment Canada forecasting up to 25 mm of precipitation between Monday and Tuesday night.
Vancouver
-
Social media post from B.C. politician claims single mom's bank account was frozen over convoy donation
A B.C. politician vowed to keep fighting for a 'single mom from Chilliwack' who allegedly had her bank account frozen for donating $50 to the truck convoy.
-
Maskless patrons in crowded B.C. clubs, bars this long weekend
For the first time since the pandemic began, people were allowed to dance at indoor gatherings. And it appears that, in addition to their inhibitions, many shed their masks despite B.C.'s current restrictions.
-
'Loud bangs' heard in West Point Grey neighbourhood the night before double homicide discovered in Vancouver
Police are gathering evidence in connection with a double homicide after the bodies of two women were found in Vancouver's West Point Grey neighbourhood.
Vancouver Island
-
More funding for B.C. Wildfire Service in Tuesday's provincial budget
After a horrendous wildfire and flooding season in 2021, dealing with the impacts of climate change will be one of the themes of Tuesday's provincial budget, and will include funding for year-round staffing for the B.C. Wildfire Service, according to the finance minister.
-
'Status quo is not acceptable': B.C. may remove some housing approval powers from local governments
The British Columbia government is considering taking away some of the permit powers municipal governments have to approve housing construction in an effort to get more homes built in the province, the housing minister says.
-
Physician assistants could fill part of B.C.'s need for more doctors: advocates
The Canadian Association of Physician Assistants says a recent survey of its 800 members indicated 15 per cent want to work in B.C. It estimates that's enough physician assistants to supply about 90,000 people with a primary care provider.