

CTV Winnipeg





Freezing cold temperatures have once again prompted school and bus closures in Manitoba.

The following is a list of closures that will be updated as the day continues:

- In the Prairie Rose School Division, schools are closed in Region A.

- Schools are closed in the Turtle Mountain School Division.

- In the Brandon School Division buses outside of the city are cancelled, but schools are open.

- All schools are closed in the Rolling River School Division.

- For the DSFM, buses aren't running for Ecole Saint Lazare and La Source.

- Schools are closed in the Red River Valley School Division, but staff are to report.

- Schools in the Garden Valley School Division are closed.

- Ebb and Flow School is closed.

- Ginew School is closed.