Extreme cold prompts school, bus cancellations
(File photo) THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 4:28AM CST
Last Updated Friday, February 8, 2019 8:03AM CST
Freezing cold temperatures have once again prompted school and bus closures in Manitoba.
The following is a list of closures that will be updated as the day continues:
- In the Prairie Rose School Division, schools are closed in Region A.
- Schools are closed in the Turtle Mountain School Division.
- In the Brandon School Division buses outside of the city are cancelled, but schools are open.
- All schools are closed in the Rolling River School Division.
- For the DSFM, buses aren't running for Ecole Saint Lazare and La Source.
- Schools are closed in the Red River Valley School Division, but staff are to report.
- Schools in the Garden Valley School Division are closed.
- Ebb and Flow School is closed.
- Ginew School is closed.