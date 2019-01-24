

CTV Winnipeg





As Winnipeg residents face another extreme cold warning, Siloam Mission is focused on being as accessible as possible to the city’s homeless population.

Siloam’s communications manager Luke Thiessen told CTV News the shelter wants to ensure everyone has a place to come in out of the cold day or night, including access to the shelter’s health centre for people who may be suffering from frostbite.

Siloam Mission can’t expand capacity during the winter as Thiessen says the shelter is full year-round, but shelter staff continue to work closely with other agencies to make sure the city’s vulnerable have a place to sleep.

Donations have slowed down post-holidays, leading to a call from Siloam for core items like jackets, boots, gloves, underwear. Siloam is also looking for donations of basic health items like lip balm and band aids.

“Items that you use year-round but might find yourself going through more during the wintertime,” said Thiessen.

Staying safe on roads in frigid conditions

Meanwhile with a spike in weather-related calls, CAA Manitoba is reminding drivers to be prepared before hitting the road.

Along with keeping a vehicle emergency kit well stocked, the agency said drivers should keep their gas tanks full and plug in a vehicle when it drops below -15 C.

As of Thursday afternoon over 150 drivers had called CAA for assistance, including calls for drivers who were stuck or needed a tow.

CAA told CTV News the average response time for a call is one hour, but stressed that calls for a tow can take longer.