Extreme cold to continue for rest of the week in Manitoba

For anyone looking for a break from the frigid Manitoba cold, you may have to wait another few days.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) extreme cold warnings remain in place for much of Manitoba on Tuesday, which say that the cold is here to stay for another few days.

According to the warnings, northern Manitoba should expect wind chills near -45 and -50 on Tuesday, while in southern Manitoba the wind chill values will reach around -40. These wind chills are result of cold temperatures combined with winds.

ECCC notes that conditions may improve during the day, but the extreme cold will return during the nights and early mornings for the next few days.

The weather agency warns Manitobans that everyone is at risk from extreme cold.

ECCC urges residents to watch for cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and numbness and colour change in your fingers or toes. Pets should also be kept safe.

To protect yourself, you should cover up, as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.