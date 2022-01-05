Extreme cold warning issued across several parts of Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for several parts of Manitoba on Wednesday, including areas in both the north and south.

According to the weather agency, it expects a period of “very cold” wind chill values near -40 C in southern Manitoba, including in Winnipeg, Brandon, and Steinbach.

It explained cold, Arctic air is moving into the province as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Prairies.

The extremely cold wind chills will moderate throughout the day on Wednesday. However, as the skies clear this evening, the wind chill values of -40 C or colder will spread across the province.

Environment Canada said the extremely cold wind chills will continue until Friday morning for most areas in the south.

NORTHERN MANITOBA

As for northern Manitoba, Environment Canada is warning of wind chill values of -45 C to -50 C in Brochet, Tadoule Lake, Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids, and Pukatawagan.

It noted that these wind chills are caused by overnight lows in the -30s and winds of 15 km/h.

Though wind chill values will moderate during the day, the overnight values will remain extremely cold until Friday.

STAYING SAFE

The weather agency urges people to watch for cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and numbness and colour change in the fingers or toes.

It reminds people to cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes and to keep emergency supplies in your car.

Environment Canada also notes that if it is too cold for you to be outside, it is too cold for your pets as well.

A full list of extreme cold warnings can be found online.